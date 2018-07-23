More Disk Golf Debate On Tap For Tonight’s Marysville City Council Meeting

It appears that a 6-2 city council vote to proceed with a disc golf course in the Marysville City Park will not put the matter to rest. On Monday evenings agenda, two pages of questions of the city attorney, from the Administration and Finance Committee are listed. Eighteen specific questions range from consideration of a 2014 agreement with USD 364 regarding use of the park, potential need for volunteer waivers, disclosure that the proposed course does not meet design safety guidelines, potential liability concerns, ownership and maintenance of property installed, cost of maintenance, and installation agreement.

A crowd of 30-40 supporters of the effort have attended the past several council meetings, and are expected to return. It may be a long night, as committee and city attorney matters are routinely addressed toward the end of regular business. The agenda and supporting information is posted on the city website. Stay tuned to KNDY for more developments.

Click For City Council Meeting Agenda