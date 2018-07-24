Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/24/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, July 23, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• the guys are still working on sealing the Sabetha-Wetmore Road at this time.

• a KDOT representative is coming today to look at a few county bridges with Dennis.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they are currently holding eleven inmates in the jail and one inmate at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

• they booked four individuals into the jail this past week.

Commissioners left the meeting room at 10:50 am to look at the renovations completed at the Nemaha County Community Building kitchen and the new Driver’s License Office in the Pioneer Building. Commissioners returned to the meeting room at 11:55 am.

The board reviewed the minutes from the July 16, 2018 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Gary Socby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

The board reviewed a 2019 budget request submitted by Kanza Mental Health and Guidance Center. They are requesting $63,196.35 for 2019, which is an increase of $3,009.35 over what was levied for this organization for 2018.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 12:35 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 30, 2018 at 9:00 am.