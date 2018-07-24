Norton City Council Minutes July 18, 2018

NOTE: The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next regularly scheduled council meeting – very rough!

July 18, 2018

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Mark Dewees, Chriss McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Ron Briery. Chriss McDiffett was absent. Others present were Rick Rostek, J.P. Metzler, Randy Schlegel, Robert Bowman, Lisa Herman, Corey Urban, Abbey Horn, Dan Bainter, Gerry Cullumber, Jeff Wolf, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau, and Darla Ellis. Chief Cullumber led those present in the Flag Salute and Rick Rostek gave the invocation.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Mark Dewees to approve the July 5, 2018 city council meeting minutes. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The following building permits were presented:

Ted Hadley – $ 4,500 – Construct deck on back of house at 607 N. Jones

Aaron Hale – $ 1,000 – Construct accessory building at 405 S. Second Ave.

Las Canteras – $ 23,000 – Exterior remodel of commercial building at 203 W. Washington

James Moreau – $ 2,500 – Construct deck at 912 Westridge Ave.

John/Brenda Kaus – $185,000 – Construct new single family dwelling at 704 Sun Ave.

Holly’s Clubhouse – $ 1,500 – Structural modifications with larger windows at 308 West Crane

David Sheley – $ 4,500 – Reroofing at 1006 N. Norton

Terry Billings – $ 500 – Reroofing at 404 N. Second

Joyce Archer – $ 7,000 – Reroofing at 206 W. Waverly

Robert Bowman asked who is responsible for the weeds where the new housing is on Quail Drive. Jeff Wolf stated a notice has been sent to the property owner.

Lisa Herman stated it has been nice to see some council representatives at some of the public meetings which have been held lately.

J.P. Metzler stated the street improvement project is progressing even though we have had rainy weather. The contractor’s first pay estimate has been submitted for payment.

Corey Urban was present to inform the council there are additional water leaks which are occurring and need to be addressed, as well as leaks which have been occurring for over a year. He asked if the property owners can be notified and given a certain number of days to have it fixed. If the City is going to have a water conservation policy, then there should probably be something in the City Code that addresses habitual water leaks which are not fixed. Mayor Miller suggested that he discuss his concerns with the City Administrator and he could send letters as needed. Karen Griffiths stated she is working on the water conservation ordinance and some language could be incorporated into it.

At 5:45 p.m., a public hearing was opened to discuss the condition of the property located at 406 S. Second Street in Norton. The purpose of the hearing is for the owner, his or her agent, any lienholders of record, any occupant and any other interested parties to appear and show cause why such structure should not be declared as an unsafe or dangerous structure. No representatives were present at the hearing. On February 12, 2018, a notice and order regarding the dangerous and unfit building and violations was sent to the Mr. Stacey. Jeff Wolf showed photos of the violations that still exist. Jeff recommended that the property be demolished and the violations be removed. Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to determine the property at 406 S. Second Street is dangerous and unsafe, and order it be repaired or demolished and the vehicles and items removed within 30 days. A resolution will be presented at the next council meeting setting the 30 day deadline. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Jeff Wolf stated on April 18, the City granted a 3 month extension to Randy Schlegel on the remaining items to be completed at 320 S. First. He reported on the status of the cleanup of that property, and recommended to give him additional time to repair the shed or remove it. Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to give him an addition 60 days to either repair or remove the garage in the back. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Jeff Wolf also reported on April 18, the City granted a 3 month extension to Karla Reed on the remaining items to be completed at 814 N. Grant. Jeff reviewed the progress that has been made on the remaining items. Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to give her 60 days to complete the tree removal, repaint and repair around the doors, windows, eaves and trim, and clean and paint around the exterior of the house. If the work is not completed in the 60 days, a Resolution will be passed to proceed with the repairs. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Karen Griffiths reported she is drafting an ordinance implementing water conservation measures to be followed regarding watering of lawns and usage of water during the summer months. She stated she would like the Utility Committee to review the ordinance language and review what other cities have in place.

Jerry Jones asked if we still have a prison work crew. He stated he has a few suggested items they might be able to work on and he will discuss them with James.

Gary Lacy asked what the policy is on weeds in farm fields in the city limits. Jeff Wolf stated the rule is the same throughout the city limits, which is 8”. He also asked if the city is working on abandoned vehicles.

Gary Lacy reported the Finance Committee met and discussed the 2019 proposed budget. The budget hearing will be held on August 15 at 5:45 p.m.

Ron Briery reported the Airport got a federal grant for the runway improvements at the airport and they hope to have enough surplus funds to cover their matching funds. He stated the Airport Board has someone interested in putting in an additional airport hangar. Local pilots will be issued fuel cards to get fuel at the airport in the future. He also reported all of the rides at the carnival passed inspection and so they are ready for the Norton County fair next week.

Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve Appropriating Ordinance #14 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 6:07 p.m.