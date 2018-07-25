Osborne Commissioners – July 13, 2018

Present: Craig Pottberg, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, Alfred Reif, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 9:01 a.m.

Commissioners read the minutes from July 9, 2018. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the minutes as presented for July 9, 2018, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners discussed an invoice received by KONE for a fourth of the cost to install new elevator door.

Brent “Bo” French met with commissioners and presented a revised resolution for landfill fees. Commissioners will look it over. Bo French presented abatements and add for landfill fees on properties that have been missed. Craig Pottberg moved to approve the following landfill fees for: Joy Creek Farms, LLC for tax ID:1-170001940 For $240.00, Glen & Rebekah Ayers for tax ID#1-140280240 for $300.00, Black Diamond Ranch, Inc., for tax ID:1-090000940 for $120.00, Mary Svedjan for tax ID#1-250002680 for $120.00, Calvin Leo & Marjorie Macy and Steven Campbell for tax ID#1-130002100 for $120.00, Agnes Henke tax ID#1-080001620 for $120.00, John & Lara Ketter for tax ID#1-170002610 for $60.00, John & Lara Ketter for tax ID#1-070002600 to zero, Olin & Cynthia Hyde for tax ID#1-210002760 for $120.00, Patrick & Christine Carlin & Brendan Carlin tax ID#1-250003340 for $60.00, R Steven Schellinger for tax ID#1-210002460 for $240.00 and Dwight Boland tax ID#1-110002240 for $60.00, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Bo French presented an estimate from TK Electric, LLC for updating lighting and low voltage issues at R&B shop. The estimate was for $11,548.50, but Bo stated that TK could use their lift and reduce the estimate by $400.00, making it $11,148.50. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the estimate with TK Electric, LLC for updating lighting and voltage for $11,148.50, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

C.W. Seaman told Bo French that he received a complaint on road west of Portis. Bo stated it is probably county road #362 and Bo said that it was in bad shape. Bo French also stated that he will first do work in Covert Township and then will work on county road 362.

Aaron Geist met with commissioners and asked where they were on economic development. Commissioners stated they had met with the City of Osborne and will meet with the City of Downs to see how much they are willing to contribute. Aaron Geist shared information from the school board meeting he attended and found it interesting that they were discussing a Unified County School. Discussion was held on the Rural Opportunity Zone Program (ROZ) and having funding for it, but need to run the funding through a foundation.

Commissioners review the revised resolution for landfill fees. Craig Pottberg moved to approve resolution 2018-17 to revise landfill fees and operation hours of the landfill, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners signed and approved checks and vouchers totaling $68,335.57:

General $14,562.28

Road & Bridge 16,925.56

Health 2,863.85

Appraiser Cost 846.22

Election 300.00

Mental Health 8,000.00

Noxious Weed 754.78

Ambulance 5,160.46

Waste Disposal 6,373.27

OFD #1 General 163.27

OFD #2 General 128.28

Wireless E911 Grant 2,641.53

Special R&B Improvement 2,319.15

Osborne County E-Waste 22.83

Osborne County 911 Fund 7,274.09

Total $68,335.57

Vienna Janis spoke with commissioners again on abuse of the credit cards. Vienna Janis suggested that maybe we could just doing away with them all together and have employees use their own personal credit cards and reimbursing them. Discussion was held. Commissioners suggested writing a memo to department heads.

Carla Mans met with commissioners and presented a letter of agreement for the WIC program for Osborne, Phillip, Smith, Rooks, and Ellis counties. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the letter of agreement with Osborne, Phillip, Smith, Rooks, and Ellis counties for the WIC program for October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Carla Mans presented two quotes for temperature Wi-Fi for the vaccine refrigerator. One quote was from Sensoscientific for $643.00 and Primex, Inc. for 538.88. Discussion was held. C.W. Seaman moved to approve quote for Wi-Fi temperature notification for vaccine refrigerator with Sensoscientific for annual price of $643.00 to be paid out of state grant funding, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Tom Bowler and Billy Neumann met with commissioners to discuss the rug and mop service. Commissioners asked if there was a way to save cost and maybe have service once a month. Tom Bowler stated the clock guy has not been here yet. Discussion was held on sealing the chimney but need to know the measurements. It was suggested to contact Johnny Adams to see if he had those.

Kenton Lyon met with commissioners to go over sales ratio and commercial percentages. He stated he felt he was within range. Kenton asked to go into executive session for 15 minutes for non-elected personnel. C.W. Seaman moved to go into executive session for non-elected personnel for 15 minutes, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried. Executive session started at 10:55 a.m. with commissioners and Kenton Lyon and ended at 11:12 a.m.

Craig Pottberg made a motion not to meet on July 16, 2018, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

C.W. Seaman moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 11:45 a.m.