Search Warrant Leads To Bomb Squad Call In Greenleaf

On July 26th officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted detectives and tactical response officers from the Topeka Police Department with the execution of multiple search warrants in Greenleaf, Kan. and in the vicinity of Hollenberg, Kan. These search warrants were a result of the double homicide investigation by Topeka Police in which Bradley Sportsman and Richard Showalter, both of Greenleaf, and Matthew Hutto of Clay Center were arrested.

During the execution of the warrants, an explosive device was discovered. At that point the Riley County Police Department Bomb Squad was requested to assist. RCPD’s Bomb Squad removed the device, and it was rendered safe at a remote location. At that point the search of the residence was resumed and eventually concluded. The Greenleaf Fire Department, Linn EMS and Federal Bureau of Investigation also assisted during the incident.

Investigation continues in regards to the explosive device. A separate search warrant was obtained by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the explosive device. Applicable reports will be forwarded to the Washington County Attorney’s Office when complete.