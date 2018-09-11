KD 94 & Z-96.3 LOCAL NEWS

Kansas Sports

K-State Athletics Announces New Facility Master Plan

Derek Nester -
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor unveiled today a new facility master plan that proposes $210 million of new construction and enhancements...
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 1 (9/5/18)

Derek Nester -
September 5, 2018, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Week 1 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information...
2018 NPL Football Preview: Part 2

Kansas Sports Dusty Deines -
The 2018 high school football season will begin Friday night for our area teams.  Throughout the week, we have been previewing the area leagues,...

2018 NPL Football Preview: Part 1

Kansas Sports Dusty Deines -
Throughout the week we’ve been previewing football leagues in our listening area.  Today, we’ll continue with the teams from the Northern Plains League that...

2018 NCAA Football Preview

Kansas Sports Dusty Deines -
Today, we continue our area league football previews in the North Central Activities Association. In our immediate area, the Beloit Trojans begin their second season...

2018 MCL Football Preview

Kansas Sports Dusty Deines -
  This week, leading into the high school football season, which begins on Friday night for our area teams, we’ll be previewing area leagues.  Today,...

High speed chase races through Lincoln County

KD Country 94 News Chad Hallack -

Smith County Commissioners – September 4, 2018

KD Country 94 News Chad Hallack -

AAA Kansas donates speed radar to Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Department

KD Country 94 News Chad Hallack -

