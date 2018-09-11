KD 94 & Z-96.3 LOCAL NEWS
High speed chase races through Lincoln County
At approximately 10:48 p.m. Saturday, a Russell County Deputy observed a vehicle driving around the football field in Lucas. The Deputy attempted to stop...
SUNFLOWER STATE SPORTS
K-State Athletics Announces New Facility Master Plan
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor unveiled today a new facility master plan that proposes $210 million of new construction and enhancements...
Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 1 (9/5/18)
September 5, 2018, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Week 1 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information...
2018 NPL Football Preview: Part 2
The 2018 high school football season will begin Friday night for our area teams. Throughout the week, we have been previewing the area leagues,...
2018 NPL Football Preview: Part 1
Throughout the week we’ve been previewing football leagues in our listening area. Today, we’ll continue with the teams from the Northern Plains League that...
2018 NCAA Football Preview
Today, we continue our area league football previews in the North Central Activities Association. In our immediate area, the Beloit Trojans begin their second season...
2018 MCL Football Preview
This week, leading into the high school football season, which begins on Friday night for our area teams, we’ll be previewing area leagues. Today,...
Smith County Commissioners – September 4, 2018
The Smith County Commissioners met in a regular session on September 4, 2018 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Art Befort, Roger...
AAA Kansas donates speed radar to Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Department
On Monday, AAA Kansas presented a state-of-the art, vehicle-mounted speed radar unit to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. The equipment donation was made possible...
Kansas Headlines
