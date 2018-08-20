A Neutral Long-Range Weather Outlook for Kansas

The long-range weather outlook for Kansas for September, October and November is neutral. That means the main drivers of our climate aren’t strong enough to push us towards a season dominated by unusually wet or dry, or hot or cool, weather.

According to Kansas State University climatologist Mary Knapp, one of the big drivers in that long-range forecast for the fall is the potential impact of an El Nino pattern.

Knapp says a later arrival would reduce some of the influence Kansas typically gets from an El Nino weather pattern.

With the U.S. Drought Monitor showing parts of Kansas as abnormally dry or in moderate, extreme or even exceptional drought, Knapp says a neutral long-range outlook or an El Nino is much more welcome than a La Nina weather pattern.

On average, Manhattan, typically receives about 8 inches of precipitation for all of September, October and November.