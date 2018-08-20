Deer firearm permits still remain for 2018-19 season

One hundred and thirty resident firearm Either-species, Either-sex deer permits are left after the computer drawing was completed in July. The leftover permits are valid during the firearm deer season, Nov. 28-Dec. 9, 2018, in the Eastern Mule Deer Zone, which includes Deer Management Units (DMU) 3, 7, 4, 5, and 16. A limited number of resident-only Either-species, Either-sex permits are allocated through the drawing and allow successful applicants to take a mule deer or white-tailed buck or doe.

The leftover permits are available first-come, first served only through the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Operations Office in Pratt. Permits can be purchased over the counter or by calling (620) 672-0728. All other resident deer permits are available for purchase online at www.ksoutdoors.com or over the counter wherever licenses are sold. A hunter may purchase one permit that allows the harvest of an antlered deer. After purchasing that permit, a hunter is eligible to purchase up to five additional Whitetail Antlerless Only permits.

The 2018 deer seasons kick off with the special season for youth and hunters with disabilities – Sept. 8-16; followed by the muzzleloader season – Sept. 17-30; archery – Sept. 17-Dec. 31; pre-rut whitetail antlerless only – Oct. 6-8; and the firearm season – Nov. 28-Dec. 9.

On January 1, 2019, all unfilled permits convert to firearm Whitetail Antlerless Only permits, valid during the extended whitetail antlerless only seasons. Unit restrictions listed on the permit remain in place. The extended seasons include the following: DMUs 6, 8, 9, 10, 16, and 17 – Jan. 1, 2019; DMUs 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 13, and 14 – Jan. 1-6, 2019; and DMUs 10A, 12, 15 and 19 – and Jan. 1-13, 2019. There is an extended archery whitetail antlerless only season in Unit 19, Jan. 14, 2019. (Unit 10A is Ft. Leavenworth and is only open to active and retired military personnel. Unit 19 is the urban deer management unit.)

All season and permit information, including DMU maps, can be viewed at www.ksoutdoors.com.