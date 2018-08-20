Gas Prices Slowly, Steadily Declining for Most Kansas Motorists

TOPEKA, Kan. – Aug. 20, 2018 – As summer begins to wind down, motorists in many places across Kansas and the nation are seeing gas prices gradually drop. Today’s Kansas average is $2.65 for a gallon of regular gasoline, down two cents in the past week, and registering as the 11th cheapest gas in America. “Compared to July, consumer demand for gasoline is waning, and prices are following suit,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesperson. “The Kansas and national averages are expected to keep moving lower, especially with the seasonal gasoline blend switch-over in September.” “Compared to July, consumer demand for gasoline is waning, and prices are following suit,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesperson. “The Kansas and national averages are expected to keep moving lower, especially with the seasonal gasoline blend switch-over in September.” In September, gas stations will start selling winter-blend gasoline. This blend, which is cheaper to produce, contains a fuel that evaporates at low temperatures for vehicle engines to operate properly, especially when the engine is cold. Of the 10 Kansas cities regularly highlighted by AAA Kansas (see chart below), seven saw their gas prices fall, led by Wichita (-5 cents), Emporia (-4), Kansas City, Kan. (-3) and Topeka (-3). Hays’ and Pittsburg’s prices remained flat, while Garden City saw a 2-cent increase. According to AAA Kansas, this week’s Kansas gas price extremes are: HIGH: St. Francis (Cheyenne County) – $3.10 LOW: Newton (Harvey County) – $2.47 National Perspective Gas prices across the country are getting less expensive, as well. Today’s national gas price average is $2.84, which is three cents less than at the beginning of the month. With the exception of a handful of states, the majority of motorists are seeing slow, but steady pump price drops during the last few weeks. Gas prices across the country are getting less expensive, as well. Today’s national gas price average is $2.84, which is three cents less than at the beginning of the month. With the exception of a handful of states, the majority of motorists are seeing slow, but steady pump price drops during the last few weeks. The national gas price average is saving motorists two-cents on the week and one-cent on the month, but motorists are paying 50-cents more than this time last year. Today’s national gas price extremes: High: Hawaii – $3.76 Low: South Carolina – $2.54 Gas Price Trends in Select Kansas Cities Sources: http://aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx and http://gasprices.aaa.com/ Today Last Week Last Month Last Year Change Over Last Year National $2.84 $2.86 $2.85 $2.34 21% Kansas $2.65 $2.67 $2.66 $2.19 21% Emporia $2.61 $2.65 $2.62 $2.16 21% Garden City $2.63 $2.61 $2.60 $2.14 23% Hays $2.66 $2.66 $2.68 $2.22 20% KCK $2.70 $2.73 $2.71 $2.25 20% Lawrence $2.75 $2.77 $2.75 $2.28 21% Manhattan $2.66 $2.68 $2.70 $2.17 23% Pittsburg $2.67 $2.67 $2.69 $2.10 27% Salina $2.55 $2.54 $2.64 $2.14 19% Topeka $2.61 $2.64 $2.63 $2.20 19% Wichita $2.59 $2.64 $2.59 $2.10 23% Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country State Current Avg. Rank Today Oklahoma $2.59 5 Missouri $2.59 6 Kansas $2.65 11 Colorado $2.80 25 Nebraska $2.71 14 Oil market dynamics At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI increased 45 cents to settle at $65.91. Oil prices ended the week with slight gains due to a softening dollar, after tumbling midweek following new data from the EIA that showed domestic crude oil inventories grew by 6.8 million bbl last week. The unusually high growth in crude inventories caught market observers by surprise, raising concerns that summer demand may be waning. At 414.2 million bbl, crude inventories in the U.S. are about 52 million bbl lower than they were at this point last summer, which has contributed to higher gas prices this summer. Domestic crude production topping 10.9 million b/d and imports surging to just over 9 million b/d gave total crude inventories their boost last week. If these trends continue into this week, crude inventories may show more growth, which would likely push domestic crude prices lower. In related news, according to Baker Hughes, Inc., the U.S. added no oil rigs last week, leaving the total unchanged at 869. Currently, there are 106 more active rigs this year than last year at this time.