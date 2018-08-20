Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/20/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Robert S. Connell and Lynn Feldhausen members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Steve Boyda, Marysville was present to observe the meeting.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Lynn Feldhausen. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Nemaha Valley Motors, Seneca, KS

for 2017 Dodge Ram repairs

$803.30-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5721

Central Mechanical Construction, Manhattan, KS

for building maintenance

$696.67-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5720

Central Mechanical Construction, Manhattan, KS

for replace blower motor in basement unit

$1,261.84-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5718

Reese & Novelly, Wamego, KS

for audit fee

$1,600.00-General (Commissioners) fund-P.O. # 5725

Central Mechanical Construction, Manhattan, KS

for cleared obstruction from condensation drain and install acorn valve cell #4

$1,603.66-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5719

Lockwood, Atchison, KS

for ballot sacks

$604.85-Election fund-P.O. # 5726

Blue Valley Telecommunications, Home, KS

for tower rental

$750.00-911 Local-P.O. # 5626

Elizabeth M. Olson, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS

for contract attorney

$1,440.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5708

Frontier Forensics Midwest, Nashville, TN

For autopsy

$1,685.00-General (Coroner) fund-P.O. # 5727

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the following bridge bids for 2-20’ bridge packages that the County will build.

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE-$31,505.60 for a structure on Limestone Road between 4 of Walnut and 33 of Logan Townships

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE-$32,420.00 for a structure on Dogwood Road between Sections 29 and 32 of Blue Rapids Township

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the two 20’ bridge packages from Husker Steel, Columbus, NE in the amounts of $31,505.60 and $32,420.00. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Kruse Dozer Service, LLC, Frankfort, KS

for machine hire

$1,897.50-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108848

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

for steel material package

$31,505.60-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108849

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

for steel material package

$32,420.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108850

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig recommended the following step increases for Skyler Ballman, Marysville from Probation Laborer at $15.40 an hour to Laborer at $15.90 an hour; Don Tryon, Blue Rapids from Probation Laborer at $15.40 an hour to Laborer at $15.90 an hour; and Tim Downard, Blue Rapids from Laborer at $15.90 an hour to Operator at $16.40 an hour effective September 1, 2018. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the step increases for Skyler Ballman, Marysville from Probation Laborer at $15.40 an hour to Laborer at $15.90 an hour; Don Tryon, Blue Rapids from Probation Laborer at $15.40 an hour to Laborer at $15.90 an hour; and Tim Downard, Blue Rapids from Laborer at $15.90 an hour to Operator at $16.40 an hour effective September 1, 2018. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve going into executive session for ten minutes at 9:09 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:28 a.m. to discuss of non-elected personnel with Register of Deeds Martha Roesch present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to discuss the Commercial and International Registration Plan (IRP) work done in her office. She also discussed her office personnel upcoming retirements and how to train and run her office while serving the public as they need served with proper trained staff.

Charlie Loiseau, Frankfort met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Commissioner Baier presented an idea to promote businesses by budgeting $20,000.00 a year for 5 businesses a year $4,000.00 a piece to help with marketing, utilities, and rent. County Counselor Jason Brinegar will investigate seeing how they could tie it in into the Neighborhood Revitalization program.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 10:09 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, August 27, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.