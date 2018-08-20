Norton Co Board of Commissioners

August 13, 2018

Chairman Richard Thompson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on August 13, 2018 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan, Present.

2019 Budget Hearing

The Norton County Board of Commission held the 2019 Norton County budget hearing. John Mapes was present to present the published budget and to assist with any questions upon the opening of the hearing. Commission Chairman Charles Posson opened the hearing asked if there were any questions from the public. John gave the commission a brief review to the budget and asked for any questions. There were none. A motion was made by Commission Brannan to close the hearing. The motion was given as second by Commissioner Thompson, motion passed 3-0. A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to approve the published budget with a second from Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed 3-0.

Canvass of Ballots

The Canvass Board of Norton County canvassed the votes for the August 2018, Primary election. The Board of Canvasser reviewed the provisional ballots and Kansas Statue to determine if the ballot should count, be partial count or unable to count. The canvass was attended by individuals appointed by Governor candidates as canvass watchers. The canvass was completed with the Board signing and confirming the totals.

Window repair bid

A bid was submitted by Norton Glass to repair a window blind The bid was approved as submitted.

August 6th Minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the minutes from August 6th, 2018. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 8/20/2018. The commission minutes are not considered to be official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.