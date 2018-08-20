Norton High School Volleyball Preview

Coach Emily Jacobs: Graduated in 2002 from Kearney High School in Kearney, NE. Played college volleyball at University of Sioux Fall in South Dakota. Graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from University of Nebraska Kearney in 2016. Has coached volleyball as an assistant in Bolivar, Missouri and Kearney, NE along with club volleyball in Kearney and Holdrege Nebraska. Has lived in Norton for 4 years as a stay at home mom of 3 children and wife of Physical Therapist Kellen Jacobs. 2nd year as head coach.

Coach Jill Lively: Played volleyball and ran track at Barton County Community College where she was an Academic All American. Continued her volleyball career at Emporia State University, graduating in 1993 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Has coached volleyball at all levels in Norton for a number of years.

Coach Margi Nielsen: Graduate of Southern Valley High School and College of Saint Mary with her Master’s in Occupational Therapy in 2015. She played volleyball through high school and was active in league volleyball in college. Currently Coach Nielsen is employed as the Occupational Therapist at Norton County Hospital. This is Margi’s 2nd year coaching

Norton graduated 2 but have several returning letter winners. Returning letter winners are Seniors: Hadley Hauser, Taryn Kuhn, Leah David. Juniors: Delilah Geringer, Jaida McEwen, Tayli Hartwell. Sophomores: Avery Miller, Courtney Jones, Tessa Hauser. Other athletes to keep an eye on are senior Kasadie Brennfoerder and sophomores Addison Brooks and Sarah David who will both add to the varsity court.

Comments: We graduated a big middle and leader last year with Jessica Ambrosier, but the girls in the gym are willing to step up and step in to fill her spot. We are looking to run a 5-1 this year as Jr setter Jaida McEwen is out for the time being with an injury. I expect that Sophomore Avery Miller will do her all to make this work for our team. Combining our powerful block of the Hauser sisters with an unstoppable defensive backrow of Tayli Hartwell, Courtney Jones, and Taryn Kuhn our goal is to have one of the best defenses in the league. Avery seems to be really connecting well with her hitters in the middle, Hadley and Tessa, and our outsides Taryn and Delilah are figuring out how to find the line on the opposing side. All of the athletes on varsity and all levels are really working hard to make us better this year! Our 1st week of practice was intense and filled with positive attitudes and leaders. Captain Hadely Hauser states: “I think we are going to have a great season. Everyone’s been working hard in practice and I’m excited to see what we can do.” Co-Captain Taryn Kuhn added: “We have a great group of girls returning with varsity experience that dedicated themselves to working hard this summer and I believe that will show this season.” With 32 girls out for volleyball this season, Norton Bluejay volleyball is sure to be around and a force for years to come!

Scrimmage: Tues, Aug 21 6pm LEGENDS VS FUTURES

1st match: Friday Aug 24 @ Norton hosting Northern Valley and Colby

Dominant team in the league: TMP-Hays, Plainville, Phillipsburg