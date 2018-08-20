Osborne County Commissioners – August 6, 2018

Kenton Lyon met with commissioners to tell them certification to county clerk does not balance.. He discussed the position that he is advertising for and stated he had two applicants. Kenton Lyon asked to go into executive session for 15 minutes for non-elected personnel. Alfred Reif moved to go into executive session for 15 minutes for non-elected personnel, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all, motion carried. Commissioners and Kenton Lyon went into to executive session at 9:05 a.m. at Kenton Lyon’s Office and reconvened at 9:25 a.m.

Rebecca Byrd entered meeting at 9:02 a.m. to record minutes for commissioners and left at 10:30 a.m.

Kenton Lyon presented contract for Clint Offutt for $10,000 for GIS services. Alfred Reif moved to approve Clint Offutt’s contract for GIS services for 2018 to 2019, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Brent “Bo” French met with commissioners to discussed Bluestem Environmental being bought out by GSI Engineering. They do testing of water wells for landfills. Bo French would like to continue to work with Nick Hart who now works for GSI Engineering. Bo French presented a quote for fees. Alfred Reif moved to approve the contract with GSI Engineering for testing wells at our landfills, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Bo French stated that he will be sending Jerry Cameron to a Household Hazards Waste Course. Discussion was held on roads, township budgets, solid waste fees, and a posthole digger.

Lisa Keating from Family Heritage Insurance met with commissioners to give information on supplemental insurance for employees.

Commissioners looked over solid waste assessment for Anna Storer Trust to add $60.00 for a Lodge, and Doug Barrett from $60.00 to $120.00 for additional trailer house. Bo French had shared information with commissioners on solid waste fees that need to be added to these properties. C.W. Seaman moved to add $60.00 for solid waste fees to Anna Storer Trust for a lodge and additional $60.00 dollars for solid waste fees for Douglas Barrett for a trailer house, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners read minutes for July 30, 2018 meeting. Craig Pottberg moved to approve the minutes as amended, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Chris Rhodes stopped by with an update on a class he attended.

Commissioners called ThyssenKrupp regarding contract.

Alfred Reif stated that he had talked to Chief of Police, Danny Phannestiel and Danny stated that he presented six cases to Paul Gregory and Paul won’t do anything about the cases. Alfred Reif stated that two of the cases involved children. Commissioners decided to discuss the matter with Paul Gregory.

Alfred Reif moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 11:27 a.m.