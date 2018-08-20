REGULAR MEETING

August 13, 2018 at Northern Valley Middle School, Long Island, KS

Members present: Hilary Van Patten, President Clint Lowry Rich Wenzl Shanna Hammond Christopher Rogers Ken Tharman-Superintendent/9-12 Principal Marvin Gebhard-PreK-8 Principal Lidia Knapp-Board Clerk

Call to Order: President Hilary Van Patten called the meeting to order at 8:00 p.m. with four members present.

Adoption of Agenda : Mr. Lowry made a motion to adopt the agenda as presented with the addition of (8g) Agreement Renewal. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

Approval of Minutes : Mrs. Hammond made a motion to accept the minutes as presented. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

Approval of Bills : Mr. Lowry made a motion to pay the bills as presented. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 4-0.

Hearing of Visitors : None present.

Old Business:

Building Accessibility : Mr. Tharman shared that nine doors have been installed, six in Long Island. Seventy-five new interior locks and handles were installed. All exterior door locks have been replaced. All Night Lock security devices have been installed in the classrooms. The mag-lock door system is up and going but still has a few issues.

8:05 p.m. Mr. Rogers entered the meeting.

Summer Projects : Mr. Tharman shared that the gym and auditorium floors have been waxed and refinished. Long Island gym walls have been painted. The hallway floors have been repainted and waxed. Sprinkler system in front of the Almena school is functioning properly. Part of the third floor, grade school ceiling fell and that is currently being repaired. The bricks in front of the middle school have been pin tucked; all the offices in the district have been painted. Having a heat pump installed in the Almena kitchen.

Cindy, Sommer, Sheri, Julie, Hal and Dave …… appreciation goes out to all of them.

Substitute Salaries: Mr. Tharman shared a spreadsheet he created regarding substitute pay. Mr. Lowry made a motion to increase substitute and classified pay by 50 cents. Mr. Wenzl seconded. Motion carried 5-0.

Norton Bus Route: Mr. Tharman shared that Mr. Lowry spoke with his parents, Don and Marilyn Lowry, and they are fine with the school using their property at the intersection Hwy #36 and Hwy #383 for the bus stop for the Norton out of district students. Appreciation to the Esslinger’s for allowing us to use their property for the past several years.

Personnel:

Supplemental Positions: Mr. Lowry made a motion to accept Mr. Gebhard and Mr. Cole’s split of the Junior High Athletic Director duties. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Mr. Cole shared with administration that he does not need an assistant JH Coach this year.

Mr. Wenzl made a motion to accept Becky Delimont and Lidia Knapp’s split of the senior class sponsor position. Mr. Lowry seconded. Motion carried 5-0.

Mr. Rogers made a motion to go into executive session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel exception under KOMA. Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard were asked to remain and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:35 p.m. Mr. Wenzl seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

8:35 p.m. meeting returned to open session.

Certified Staffing : Mr. Lowry made a motion to go into executive session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel exception under KOMA. Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard were asked to remain and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:45 p.m. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

8:45 p.m. meeting returned to open session.

Mr. Lowry made a motion to hire Michelle Stephens as Title I teacher, pending licensing. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

New Business:

Consideration of Administrative, Certified and Classified: Mr. Wenzl made a motion to approve administration, certified and classified contracts. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Consideration of Faculty Handbook: Mrs. Hammond made a motion to accept the Faculty Handbook. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Consideration of Activity Handbook: Mr. Lowry made a motion to approve the activity handbook. Mr. Wenzl seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Out of District Students: Mr. Lowry made a motion to go into executive session to discuss matters relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a person. Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard were asked to remain and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 9:30 p.m. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

9:30 p.m. meeting returned to open session.

Mr. Lowry made a motion to go into executive session to discuss matters relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a person. Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard were asked to remain and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 9:45 p.m. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

9:45 p.m. meeting returned to open session.

Mr. Rogers made a motion to accept thirty of the out of –district students. Mr. Wenzl seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Emergency Preparedness Drills: Mr. Tharman said that we are required to have 4-fire drills, 3-tornado drills and 9-crisis drills. He also shared information that he gathered from other superintendents.

Resolution to Destroy Documents: Mr. Lowry made a motion to approve the shred list dated August 13, 2018. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Agreement Renewal: Mr. Wenzl made a motion to approve the Nursing Contract as presented. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Administrative Reports:

Superintendent/9-12 Principal Report : Mr. Tharman stated Wednesday is the welcome back breakfast at the Congregational Church, Teacher In-service Thursday, Friday and Monday. Budget hearing on the 20th at 7 a.m., PK-4th open house 6 -7:00 p.m., 21st the students return, 23rd community pep rally in the gym @ 6 PM, and the 24th first volleyball game. The first day will be an orientation day at the high school. We will use that time to walk thru the handbook. State made CPR training mandatory for high school students. Sophomores and seniors will be card certified. Mr. Tharman is also trying to contact Julia Thompson for a Stop the Bleed training session for juniors and freshmen. KAY, FFA, National Honor Society, StuCo will also be sharing on how to join and what projects they have done in the past.

Fire Alarm Specialist are in the process of updating the fire alarm panel, it had failed the annual test due to damage. Mr. Tharman shared that the insurance company found a lightning strike within 1 mile of the school that may have been the culprit. Mr. Cole found two broken windows on bus #1. Norton County Sheriff’s Office determined that a weed eater or mower was the culprit. Mr. Tharman also shared he was not chosen for the KSDE Accreditation board.

K-8 Principal Report : Mr. Gebhard reported that enrollment went well, lots of comments. Good successful couple of days. Bus inspections all but two passed. One item has already been fixed and the other needs a new door. Other than that fine. JH football 11 kids, 14 if you count the 6th grade boys. Fourteen girls out for volleyball. Mentor classes to start in-house shortly and we have two that will be participating this year.

Reports of Board Members:

No reports.

Adjournment: Mrs. Hammond made a motion that the board meeting adjourn. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at 10:06 p.m.

These minutes are not official until approved at a subsequent meeting of the board.