The Norton City Council Minutes August 15, 2018

August 15, 2018
The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, August 15,
2018, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members
present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Mark Dewees, Chriss
McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Ron Briery. Others present were Darel
Boston, Dana Paxton, Jody Enfield, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau, and
Darla Ellis. Jody Enfield led those present in the Flag Salute and
Darel Boston gave the invocation.
Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to
approve the August 1, 2018 city council meeting minutes. Vote taken.
Motion carried.
The following building permits were presented:
Jerry Darling – $ 4,500 – Re-roofing at 1010 Norton Ave.
Kowpoke Rentals – $ 7,000 – Re-roofing and repairs at 612 N. First
St.
Pizza Hut – $ 500 – Set storage container and sign
base at 609 W. Holme
City Administrator James Moreau reported Wilberforce is now open on
the street project area. The contractor will pour concrete tomorrow
on the north part of Valley Vista. They will begin removals along the
south portion of Valley Vista between Woodsfield and Wilberforce
starting next week. James also reported all the new curb has been
poured on Washington Street. The City will start tearing out the
street in the next few weeks; they are taking down fair rides and have
some curb and concrete repairs to do on State Street as a result of
the water main break which occurred on Tuesday.
James said the crews did a great job getting the water main break
repaired and slowly pressurized the system and filled the tower back
up. They finished repairs around 2 a.m. this morning, and a water
sample has been sent to KDHE. As soon as KDHE lifts the boil order,
notice will be given through the city’s website and Facebook page, the
Reverse 911 system and the news media. Dennis Gilhousen stated he
would like to give a special kudos to the crews for getting this fixed
in a timely manner and the City appreciates their efforts. The leak
was in an 8′ deep hole in a high traffic area and shoring was in
place. James stated the City will start a valve exercise program so
any valves which are not working can be replaced as needed. James
also reported the well driller will be back tomorrow to drill two more
test holes in Elmwood Park.
Mark Dewees, Councilman of Ward 3, announced he has accepted
employment out of state and will be resigning from the City Council
after the September 19th meeting. Mayor Miller thanked Mark for his
service to the City, both on the Police Department and as a Council
member.
Ron Briery reported the Airport Board has received funding for the
north 350′ of the runway and is working on the plans; the project
should be put out for bid early next spring and work would be done
next summer. The Airport’s cost for the project will be $48,000.
Brad Waller is getting an application for another program, and they
will be applying to finish the runway, which would be 100% funded if
it is approved.
Ron Briery reported the Public Safety Committee discussed a crosswalk
from the new sidewalk on Armory Drive to the Eisenhower School.
Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to suspend
the rules and waive the three reading requirement for Ordinance #1716.
Vote taken. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to adopt
Ordinance #1716, amending Chapter 14, Article 2 of the City Code,
pertaining to crosswalks within the City. Vote taken. Motion
carried.
Mayor Miller opened a Public Hearing at 5:45 p.m., for the purpose of
hearing and answering objections of taxpayers relating to the proposed
use of all funds and the amount of tax to be levied for 2019. The
proposed total 2018 budget expenditures were published as $13,167,349,
with an estimated tax rate of 67.077 mills. This is a 1.95 mill
increase from the actual 2018 tax rate of 65.127 mills. The original
budget was prepared to keep the mill levy the same, but the increase
is a result of neighborhood revitalization rebates which cause a
decrease in tax revenues received. There were no comments or
questions from the public and the Public Hearing was closed.
Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to
approve the 2019 budget as published and presented. Vote taken.
Motion carried.
James reported the City has enough lifeguards available to work and
city staff has offered to oversee the pool for the next two weekends
from 1-8 p.m. on August 18-19 and August 25-26. He stated he does not
know if we will have enough lifeguards available to be open for Labor
day weekend.
Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to
approve Appropriating Ordinance #16. Vote taken. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 5:52
p.m.