The Norton City Council Minutes August 15, 2018

NOTE: The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next

regularly scheduled council meeting.

August 15, 2018

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, August 15,

2018, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members

present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Mark Dewees, Chriss

McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Ron Briery. Others present were Darel

Boston, Dana Paxton, Jody Enfield, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau, and

Darla Ellis. Jody Enfield led those present in the Flag Salute and

Darel Boston gave the invocation.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to

approve the August 1, 2018 city council meeting minutes. Vote taken.

Motion carried.

The following building permits were presented:

Jerry Darling – $ 4,500 – Re-roofing at 1010 Norton Ave.

Kowpoke Rentals – $ 7,000 – Re-roofing and repairs at 612 N. First

St.

Pizza Hut – $ 500 – Set storage container and sign

base at 609 W. Holme

City Administrator James Moreau reported Wilberforce is now open on

the street project area. The contractor will pour concrete tomorrow

on the north part of Valley Vista. They will begin removals along the

south portion of Valley Vista between Woodsfield and Wilberforce

starting next week. James also reported all the new curb has been

poured on Washington Street. The City will start tearing out the

street in the next few weeks; they are taking down fair rides and have

some curb and concrete repairs to do on State Street as a result of

the water main break which occurred on Tuesday.

James said the crews did a great job getting the water main break

repaired and slowly pressurized the system and filled the tower back

up. They finished repairs around 2 a.m. this morning, and a water

sample has been sent to KDHE. As soon as KDHE lifts the boil order,

notice will be given through the city’s website and Facebook page, the

Reverse 911 system and the news media. Dennis Gilhousen stated he

would like to give a special kudos to the crews for getting this fixed

in a timely manner and the City appreciates their efforts. The leak

was in an 8′ deep hole in a high traffic area and shoring was in

place. James stated the City will start a valve exercise program so

any valves which are not working can be replaced as needed. James

also reported the well driller will be back tomorrow to drill two more

test holes in Elmwood Park.

Mark Dewees, Councilman of Ward 3, announced he has accepted

employment out of state and will be resigning from the City Council

after the September 19th meeting. Mayor Miller thanked Mark for his

service to the City, both on the Police Department and as a Council

member.

Ron Briery reported the Airport Board has received funding for the

north 350′ of the runway and is working on the plans; the project

should be put out for bid early next spring and work would be done

next summer. The Airport’s cost for the project will be $48,000.

Brad Waller is getting an application for another program, and they

will be applying to finish the runway, which would be 100% funded if

it is approved.

Ron Briery reported the Public Safety Committee discussed a crosswalk

from the new sidewalk on Armory Drive to the Eisenhower School.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to suspend

the rules and waive the three reading requirement for Ordinance #1716.

Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to adopt

Ordinance #1716, amending Chapter 14, Article 2 of the City Code,

pertaining to crosswalks within the City. Vote taken. Motion

carried.

Mayor Miller opened a Public Hearing at 5:45 p.m., for the purpose of

hearing and answering objections of taxpayers relating to the proposed

use of all funds and the amount of tax to be levied for 2019. The

proposed total 2018 budget expenditures were published as $13,167,349,

with an estimated tax rate of 67.077 mills. This is a 1.95 mill

increase from the actual 2018 tax rate of 65.127 mills. The original

budget was prepared to keep the mill levy the same, but the increase

is a result of neighborhood revitalization rebates which cause a

decrease in tax revenues received. There were no comments or

questions from the public and the Public Hearing was closed.

Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to

approve the 2019 budget as published and presented. Vote taken.

Motion carried.

James reported the City has enough lifeguards available to work and

city staff has offered to oversee the pool for the next two weekends

from 1-8 p.m. on August 18-19 and August 25-26. He stated he does not

know if we will have enough lifeguards available to be open for Labor

day weekend.

Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to

approve Appropriating Ordinance #16. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 5:52

p.m.