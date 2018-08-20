The Norton City/County Economic Development Board Meeting

The Norton City/County Economic Development board met at 5:45 on August 14, 2018. The meeting was called to order by Jerry Jones, Chairman. Members present included Tom Brannan, Wally Burton, John Griffiths, Aaron Hale, Gayle James, Amber Nuttycomb and Dick Thompson. Absent were Mark Dewees, Curtis Eveleigh and Brad Hopkins. Also present were Mike Posson, Executive Director and Verla Grysch, Administrative Coordinator.

Aaron Hale moved and Tom Brannan seconded a motion to approve the July meeting minutes. Motion carried 8-0.

Regarding the Strategic Relocation Incentive Plan proposed during the July meeting, Director Posson reports that in following with the board’s prior requests he had spoken with management representatives from several regional facilities and feedback received indicates the plan is valid for implementation.

Director Posson also discussed research and conversations with firms that conduct community-wide housing studies and has also spoken with several communities in Kansas and Nebraska that have had studies done. Several companies have been highly recommended, and he will arrange to have two or three presentations for the September meeting.

In his director report Posson updated the board on the following items: repairs to the mobile picnic table, assistance provided to two businesses with utility and energy walk-through’s, and upcoming events the Director plans to attend.

The meeting was adjourned at 6:25 with a motion from Aaron Hale and a second from Tom Brannan.