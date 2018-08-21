Beloit City Council to hold annual budget hearing

When the Beloit City Council meets tonight, Tuesday, at 7 p.m. there will be a public hearing for the 2019 budget. The public is welcome to attend and have their voice heard with questions or concerns about the expenditures listed in the budget before it goes to a vote of passage before the council.

Beloit City Manager Jason Rabe joined us yesterday for Community Matters and explained the process in more detail.

Rabe also described the breakdown of how the property tax dollars are split up between differing entities. Property tax dollars to the city account for less than 10 percent of the overall budget funding.

Rabe also explained how citizens can access the budget and find or receive information about any upcoming items for consideration at future meetings via the city’s website or by contacting the city office.

The city’s new website beloitks.org is a great resource to discover pertinent city information including the budget materials and other items of interest. You can contact Rabe the city office at 738-3551. You can also email Mr. Rabe at jrabe@beloitks.org

Again the 2019 budget hearing for the City of Beloit is tonight just after 7p.m. at the Municipal Building in Beloit. Public participation is encouraged.