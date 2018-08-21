KDA Announces Additional Counties Eligible for State Drought Assistance Initiative

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Division of Conservation at the Kansas Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce additional counties are now eligible for funds to assist landowners with their efforts to mitigate the impact of drought. The Livestock Water Supply Financial Assistance Initiative provides financial assistance for livestock water supply wells, pipeline, pumps and tanks installed after June 1, 2018.

The State Conservation Commission took action on Aug. 13, 2018, to approve the initiative for these qualifying drought mitigation efforts, expanding the initiative to 22 additional counties beyond those which were initially approved on July 31. Additional counties include: Anderson, Atchison, Bourbon, Brown, Cherokee, Crawford, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Labette, Leavenworth, Linn, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Nemaha, Neosho, Washington and Wyandotte.

Additional program details, including the full list of counties now eligible, can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/DOC-assistance. Applications must be made through local conservation districts, and questions should be addressed to local conservation districts as well. Contact information for districts can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/conservation.