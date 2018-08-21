Regional Cattle Health and Nutrition Meeting to be Held in Mankato

Moisture throughout North Central Kansas has been spotty at best so far in 2018. For beef producers, this makes the upcoming winter a critical time to manage resources that can either make or break their business model. On September 11th at 6:30 p.m., K-State Research & Extension will host a Feeder Calf & Stocker Management meeting to help producers protect their bottom line.

Speakers will include Dr. Dale Blasi, K-State Extension Beef Specialist, on how to manage a “limit feeding” program to increase efficiency and performance in stocker cattle. Dr. Blasi has improved feed efficiency by greater than 25% by feeding energy dense rations at the KSU Stocker Unit. We will also hear on health protocol considerations from Dr. Tim Parks, beef veterinarian for Merck Animal Health and how to prevent and manage mycoplasma and foot health from Dr. Stephen Russell of the Downs-Smith Center Vet Clinic.

Join us for good food, producer driven conversation with these industry professionals, and an inside look at the new auction market in Mankato. There is no charge to attend the meeting, but RSVP to any Post Rock Extension office or at www.postrock.ksu.edu is necessary to provide an accurate meal count. For more information, contact Barrett Simon at (785)378-3174 or barrett8@ksu.edu. A special thanks to the evening’s sponsors, Merck Animal Health and Mankato Livestock Inc.