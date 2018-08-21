Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 8/20/18

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, August 20, 2018 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Joe L’Ecuyer, Brad Owen, Jill Hoover, Rod Stewart, Rhonda Manley, Kevin Elliott, Brad Jones.

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

News reporter, Jay Kearn, Ryan Huckett, Greg Metz

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to approve the agenda with the addition of 4G Approve Tina Savage as 8th grade class sponsor and Fallon Craig as 7th grade class sponsor; change item 10 to 11; and add 10 Baseball Discussion. Motion carried 7-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. Elementary Building Report – Mrs. Hoover

Mrs. Hoover reported on elementary activities.

B. JH/HS Building Report – Mrs. Enyart

Ms. Enyart reported on JH/HS activities.

4.0 Consent Agenda

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the consent agenda with the addition of 4G. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Approval of minutes of the July 9, 2018 and August 6, 2018 Board of Education meetings;

B. Review check register for and approve payment of July 2018 bills;

C. Approval of 2018 Cash Balance and Budget Summary reports;

D. Approval of building activity fund reports for July 2018;

E. Review health insurance savings account reconciliation statement;

F. Approve the resignation of Bobby Smith, JH/HS assistant track coach and Andrea Baxa, ELL aide;

G. Approve Tina Savage as 8th grade class sponsor and Fallon Craig as 7th grade class sponsor.

5.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

6.0 2018-19 Budget Approval

Brad Owen moved, seconded by Brad Jones to approve the budget as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

7.0 Facilities Discussion Issues – Greg Metz

A. District Office Sidewalk Proposal

A proposal for replacing the sidewalk and curb and gutter in front of the district office property from Charles Votipka was distributed. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Brad Jones to approve a 4-inch thick and 6-foot wide sidewalk for approximately 220 feet as well as a new 6-inch thick and 8-foot wide apron from the curb and gutter to the existing asphalt for approximately 177 feet at a total cost of $19,200. Motion carried 6-1 with Jill Hoover voting no.

B. Resurfacing Parking Lots Proposal

A proposal from Hall Brothers to repair the West Elementary, High School, and District Office parking lots was distributed. The board asked Greg Metz to verify there is no city-owned street running through the High School parking lot and to look into adequacy of lighting of the High School parking lot. Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to repair the West Elementary parking lot as soon as Hall Brothers is available for a total of $51,851.75 and to wait on the High School and District Office parking lots. Motion Carried 6-1 with Brad Owen voting no.

8.0 Tour Buildings

Principals Enyart and Hoover gave the board a tour of the junior/senior high school and elementary school buildings.

9.0 Discussion on Early Release

Superintendent O’Dea, Principal Enyart, and Principal Hoover shared with the board some ideas about early release.

10.0 Baseball Discussion

Ryan Huckett distributed information on high school baseball team startup cost estimates. It was the consensus of the board to conduct an interest survey to see if there is any student interest in a baseball team.

11.0 Adjourn Meeting

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108