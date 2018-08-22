Kansas Volleyball Association Pre-Season Rankings – 8/22/18

August 22, 2018, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings. Classifications are estimated based on 2017-18 enrollment numbers and the new classification format for 2018-19. The updated classifications for 2018-19 will be released at the end of September and the rankings will be adjusted as needed.
Rank – School
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North
2. Olathe Northwest
3. Washburn Rural
4. Lawrence-Free State
5. Gardner-Edgerton
6. Blue Valley West
7. Blue Valley
8. Manhattan
9. Lawrence
10. Garden City
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Lansing
4. De Soto
5. Bishop Carroll
6. Topeka-Seaman
7. Basehor-Linwood
8. Maize South
9. Hays
10. McPherson
Class 4A
1. Rose Hill
2. Topeka-Hayden
3. Louisburg
4. Andale
5. Nickerson
6. Wichita Trinity
7. Circle
8. Santa Fe Trail
9. Ulysses
10. Independence
Class 3A
1. Nemaha Central
2. Burlington
3. Royal Valley
4. Holton
5. Beloit
6. Hesston
7. Thomas More Prep-Marian
8. Silver Lake
9. Cheney
10. Riverton
Class 2A
1. Heritage Christian
2. Smith Center
3. St. Mary’s-Colgan
4. Meade
5. Valley Heights
6. Garden Plain
7. Bluestem
8. St. Marys
9. Sedgwick
10. Plainville
Class 1A
1. Centralia
2. Sylvan-Lucas
3. Goessel
4. Argonia
5. Hanover
6. Thunder Ridge
7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
8. Kiowa County
9. South Central
10. Rural Vista