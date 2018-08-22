Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/20/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, August 20, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• he has the guys hauling rock right now.

• they did get the Community Building parking lot sealed last week.

Melvin Baker came before the board to introduce himself to Commissioners and let them know that he is running for the Kansas House of Representatives, 62nd District. Mr. Baker gave Commissioners a questionnaire to complete and return to him asking them about important issues in the district.

The board reviewed the minutes from the August 13, 2018 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Chairman Dennis Henry signed a contract with AHRS Construction, Inc. as presented for work to be done on the Bern Fire District #4 CDBG grant project.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the middle of August.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they had issues at the new jail due to the rain received this past weekend. Rich stated that he will be speaking with AHRS Construction about what can be done to resolve these issues.

• they are currently holding eleven inmates in the jail.

• they booked six individuals into the jail this past week.

David Jasper and Virginia Freeze came before the board on behalf of Kanza Mental Health & Guidance Center, Inc. David Jasper is the new director for Kanza Mental Health & Guidance Center, Inc. Mr. Jasper and Ms. Freeze updated Commissioners concerning the recent and upcoming activities involving this organization in Nemaha County.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners had no county business to discuss with Brad at this time.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 1:43 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 9:00 am.