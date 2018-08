The City of Marysville will be shutting down water mains in the alley south of May Street between N. 9th Street and N. 11th Street Thursday beginning at approximately 9:00 a.m. for a contractor to work on a tie-in to the water main.

This will affect water service in the area for several hours.

Residents with questions can contact the City of Marysville at 785-562-5331.