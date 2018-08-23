2018 Area High School Girls Tennis Preview

By
Dusty Deines
-

The 2018 fall sports season will get underway for area teams with competition beginning on Thursday for girls tennis squads.

The Osborne varsity opens their season at the Trego Round Robin in WaKeeney at 1:00 on Thursday afternoon.  The Bulldogs will be a bit of an unknown this season, as they lost their two singles players to graduation a year ago. Savannah Noel, who placed 10th and Olivia Engler were both state qualifiers a season ago.  The Lady Dogs have five players out this season.  Juniors Taylor Hahn and Jerica Nopens will start the season at #1 Doubles with Sophomores Trinity Holloway and Shelby Wherry teaming up at #2 Doubles.  Freshman Blair Wolters will start at #2 Singles for Osborne.

Also, the Beloit Trojans tennis team will start competition on Thursday as well. They will go to a JV meet at Ellsworth at 3:00, but some varsity players will compete as it is a high level JV with as high as 5A schools competing.  The first official varsity matches for Beloit will take place at Phillipsburg next Tuesday, August 28th. Beloit head coach Darrell Kelley is pretty excited about the group he has this season. In all, 13 girls are out for the Lady Trojans, including two seniors in Shaelyn Nick and Alisyn Bowers.  Kelley is still working on forming his varsity and junior varsity teams and he offered his thoughts on what he feels is a well-rounded team.

For our full interview with Darrell Kelley, check out our Sports Ticket podcast on kdcountry94.com.

