Beloit man facing charges of Rape and Indecent Liberties with a Child

On Tuesday, August 21, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Kristopher Michael (Kris) Jones of Beloit for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child.

Mitchell County Attorney Mark Noah tells KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 News that Jones is facing two charges. A charge of Rape, which is an Off-Grid Person Felony carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years to Life in prison, and up to a $500,000 fine.

The Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child charge is also an off-grid level felony carrying an identical maximum sentence. Noah said the alleged victim in the case is a minor child under the age of 14. An off-grid felony is simply defined as a very serious crime, such as child rape, which carries a possible life sentence.

Jones is the Diesel Technology Department Chair and a Diesel Technology Instructor at the North Central Kansas Technical College in Beloit and has been placed on administrative leave.

NCK Tech President Eric Burks released the following statement to KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 News on Thursday afternoon.

“We were saddened to learn of the charges brought against Diesel Technology instructor, Kris Jones. Mr. Jones has been placed on administrative leave while we await the outcome of our own investigation. We can assure the public that the allegations against Mr. Jones do not arise out of his employment at NCK Tech nor any conduct or occurrence on campus or involving students, staff, or patrons of the college.”

Burks continued in his statement saying, “In Mr. Jones’ absence, Roger Meier will assume the role as Diesel Technology Department Chair. Dan Hyman, who has been an Instructional Aide in the Agriculture Equipment Technology program for six years, will shift over to teach the Diesel Technology classes. I’m very grateful to both of these gentlemen and their willingness to step-up to ensure our students will be well-served.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates as we receive them.