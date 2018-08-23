Frequent accident location in Beloit experiences another event

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 24 and 8th Street in Beloit on Monday afternoon during the three o’clock hour.

A 1998 Ford Taurus driven by 27 year old Candice Stanley was traveling southbound on Hwy. 24 and struck a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 16 year old Kamdyn Ryser of Beloit. The Chevy was northbound and attempted to turn west onto 8th Street when it was struck by the car.

Ryser, Stanley and her two child passengers, ages six and seven, were transported to Mitchell County Hospital. No life threatening injuries were reported. A second adult in Stanley’s car, 33 year old Brock Shadduck, was transported to the hospital as well with what has been reported, outside of the official Highway Patrol report, as a broken leg.

The vehicles were removed from the scene by American Ag and Auto of Glen Elder.

The intersection has been the scene of multiple accidents over the years. The City of Beloit has appealed to the Kansas Department of Transportation to place some sort of signal at the site in hopes to reduce the occurrence of such accidents. KDOT has declined to act on any such request as of 2016. The city has not appealed that decision to date.