Omaha Woman Arrested In Connection To 2017 Traffic Accident Involving 3 From Sabetha

An arrest has been made in the case of an automobile crash last November that killed three people from Sabetha.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says that Maria Perez-Marquez, age 49, of Omaha was arrested on a district court warrant for the deaths of 3 people in a November 25, 2017 traffic accident near Holton on U.S. Highway 75.

The wreck came hours after Sabetha High School defeated Marysville High School in the 3A State Football Championship in Hutchinson.

An extradition hearing is scheduled for Friday for Perez-Marquez, who is charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter as well as reckless driving.