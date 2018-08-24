Downs City Council approves loan requests for water plant

Regular meeting of the City of Downs governing body was held August 20, 2018, 5:00 p.m., at city hall. Council members present: Jane VanDonge, Evan Joy, Devin Renken, Tonya Kuhn, and John Bisnette. Others in attendance: Bruce Berkley, Terry Gradig, Vickie Oviatt, Corina Cox, Steve Hanson, Doug Goetz, Jim Cary, Brian Sharp, Alan Otte.

In Mayor Justin Towery’s absence, Council President John Bisnette presided. President Bisnette called the meeting to order and led in the flag salute.

Tonya moved to approve the minutes of the August 6, 2018 meeting. Devin seconded. Carried.

City Superintendent reported that city employee, Josh Hofflinger, had dislocated his knee cap on August 9th while repairing a water line leak. The injury was reported to Cushing Insurance.

Terry also reported on lead and copper samples, a light for the school crossing, mowing, and water line repairs.

City Clerk reported that the next regular meeting will be on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, due to the Labor Day holiday. The pool manager plans to present a report at the next meeting. Clerk asked if the council wished to extend the waiver of demolition permit fees past August 31, 2018. Devin moved, seconded by Tonya, to extend the waiver of demolition fees for one year beginning September 1, 2018. Carried.

Doug Goetz, Wilson & Co., reported that the city was well represented at the KIAC meeting in Hays. Mayor Towery and John Bisnette attended. Doug noted that city water rates would need to be raised in order to be awarded points for local effort on the grant application. Corina explained the point system used in rating applicants. The current state average for 5,000/gal is $32.86. Council instructed the city attorney to draft an ordinance to increase the rates.

Steve Hanson, NWKP&DC Loan Officer, presented information relating to a proposed KDHE loan to be taken by the city from Kansas Public Water Supply Loan Fund to fund a new water treatment plant. The total 20-year loan amount would be $1,584,483.33. At 5:30 p.m., President Bisnette opened the public hearing regarding the loan application and gave opportunity for public comment. Jim Cary asked about interest rates and loan payments. Interest rate would be 2.33. Payments would be funded by an increase in water rates. Following comment time, President Bisnette declared the hearing closed.

At 5:45 p.m., President Bisnette opened the public hearing for the purpose of considering an application to be submitted to the Kansas Dept of Commerce for a small cities CDBG grant for additional funding for a new water plant. John turned the hearing over to Corina Cox, NWKP&DC Grant Administrator. Corina reviewed the grant application process and contracts. Total estimated project cost is $2,181,432.00 with the grant request for $600,000.00. There were no oral or written comments. At 5:55 p.m., President Bisnette declared the hearing closed.

Tonya moved, seconded by Devin, to adopt Resolutions #18-01, and #18-02, and approve the contracts with NWKP&DC: $20,500.00 for KDOC Grant Administration; and $7,000.00 for KDHE Loan Administration. Carried.

Tonya moved to adopt Resolution #18-03. Devin seconded. Carried.

Corina and council discussed community needs and past projects the city has completed. These items will be a part of the application.

Doug Goetz will attend the September meeting to present the Engineering Agreement with Wilson & Co. for the construction of a new water treatment plant for nitrate removal. Doug further reviewed the project.

President Bisnette asked for any further comments regarding the extension of Railroad Ave. Jim Cary said that 30 days ago the council said they were going to check with those who had signed the petition. John said that he had checked with several who said they wanted the extension. Jane said the ones she talked to also were in favor. Following discussion, John said the previous motion to proceed still stands. Jim Cary spoke about the burden of costs to the citizens. He said the closing of Clark Street caused problems, now this is going to create more problems. He suggested that those living along this extension may have a case for loss of property values. Council also heard from Alan Otte, who was in favor for the provision of a way out of town for the anhydrous and the sprayer, other than the residential district. Brian Sharp agreed that this would be the cheapest solution for the city.

Bruce reported that no signed agreement has been received on the septic system.

Jane discussed water rates, the current code, and the possibility of prorating. There was discussion.

Vouchers and payroll were approved and signed. Evan moved, seconded by Tonya, to approve the vouchers and payroll as presented. Carried.

At 7:30 p.m., Evan moved to adjourn the meeting. Jane seconded the motion. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned.