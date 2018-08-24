Odle Named Beloit Softball Coach

The Beloit High School softball program was looking for a new leader after the resignation of their head coach Kelsey Treaster following the 2018 season. At the USD 273 BOE meeting on August 13, Tyler Odle was approved as the new head coach for the Lady Trojans.

Odle will inherit an experienced group in 2019. Beloit had their best season in school history with a 19-3 record and won the outright NCAA title at 11-0. Their season ended with a tough 4-1 loss to Southeast of Saline in the Regional final. From that team, only two seniors graduated in Olivia Marozas and Lizzie Overmiller, leaving seven starters still on the roster for the upcoming season. Beloit has built up a solid winning tradition that they hope to keep going on the diamond. They went 79-32 in the past seven seasons under Treaster.

For Odle, this will be his first head coaching job at the high school level in any sport. However, he does have a history as a softball coach. He is currently the head coach of the 16 & under Beloit Blaze softball team and is the administrator of the Blaze program. He has been a leader in the program since its inception in 2012. He was also a coach with the Beloit Rotary Girls Softball program in the past. KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 Sports spoke with Odle about the new venture and he said he is looking forward to it and would like to grow the program’s numbers.

Odle’s debut as the Lady Trojans head coach is currently set for March 26, 2019 with a double-header at Concordia.