Lincoln County Commissioners – August 13, 2018

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the basement meeting room of the courthouse Monday, August 13, 2018. Chairman Terry Finch called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Alexis Pflugh and Member Al Joe Wallace present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Cynthia Nelson, Stephen Boor, Sharon Dohe, Taylor Lebien, Lara Pflugh, John Paul Ellis, Greg Babcock, David Soffer, Michel O’Hare, Tanner Yost, David Gerstmann and Jennifer O’Hare.

Correspondence: email from Kathy Lupfer-Nielsen regarding offices in courthouse.

Board members discussed the 2019 proposed budget.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve the minutes of the August 6, 2018 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

District Court Clerk Taylor Lebien answered questions regarding the court’s 2019 budget request.

Greg Babcock, Lincoln Park Manor inquired about the bid presented to carpet two offices, presented a bid to replace the carpet on the walls, and related that Thrasher will be coming back to adjust the foundation lifts. Alexis Pflugh moved to withhold additional improvements to Lincoln Park Manor until rent is paid, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion failed: Pflugh – Aye; Finch – Nay; Wallace – Nay.

Al Joe Wallace moved to authorize the maintenance man to re-carpet the two offices in the amount of $1,064.13, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Voting as follows: Finch – Aye; Wallace – Aye; Pflugh – Nay. Pflugh inquired about items listed on the inventory.

John Paul Ellis, Courthouse Maintenance requested approval to purchase a battery operated weed trimmer and blower and provided information that he had found online. Terry Finch moved to purchase a battery operated string weed trimmer in the amount of $218.89, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. The board asked Ellis to contact local vendors to determine if they could order the trimmer and blower at the price above prior to making the purchase.

Commissioner Wallace related that he will be meeting with the non-profit group, Kelly Larson, Doug Albin and Steve Granzow regarding the nursing home and inquired if the other board members had any items that they would like placed on the agenda. Discussion ensued on a need for a committee and potential individuals who could assist the county.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare reported that the chip sealing project will be delayed due to the current weather and presented a construction engineering agreement for off-system bridge replacement project OS 87. Alexis Pflugh moved to approve Agreement for Federal-Aid construction engineering inspection services by Consultant for Off-System Bridge replacement project OS 87, 53C-4876-01, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

Tanner Yost, Kirkham Michael related that he has submitted the application for funding to replace off-system bridge OS 107 with projects being selected in the fall and that bridge inspections are due in October. The group discussed the Highland Lake Dam.

O’Hare requested an executive session to discuss personnel. Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for five minutes from 9:45 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. for the purpose of discussing employee medical issues, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(1) to discuss personnel matters of nonelected personnel with Director of Public Works O’Hare and County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: Courthouse basement meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting at 9:50 a.m. with no action taken.

Chairman Terry Finch recessed the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners regular meeting and convened the Lincoln County Board of Canvassers meeting to order at 9:55 a.m., to enumerate the results of the August 7, 2018 Primary Election, pursuant to the provision set forth in K.S.A. 25-3101 – 3110.

The August 7, 2018 Primary Election’s preliminary abstracts of election results and records prepared by the duly appointed election boards were provided to the Board of Canvassers by Election Officer Dawn Harlow.

The Board of Canvassers inspected and checked for accuracy the records presented. Clerical errors were corrected.

Five provisional ballots were received with four being approved and counted. Provisional ballot totals were added to the abstracts of votes cast.

Pursuant to K.S.A. 25-3108(b) the Board of Canvassers finalized and certified the abstracts of votes cast in Lincoln County, Kansas, in the August 7, 2018 Primary Election.

With no further business to come before the Board of Canvassers, Chairman Finch adjourned the canvass at 1:45 p.m. and reconvened the regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners at 1:45 p.m.

Clerk Harlow requested an executive session to discuss former county employees and potential legal matters regarding the employees. Alexis Pflugh moved to recess into executive session for fifteen minutes from 1:46 p.m. – 2:01 p.m. for the purpose of discussing former employees and legal issues, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(1) to discuss personnel matters of nonelected personnel and K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(2) for consultation with an attorney for the public body or agency which would be deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship with County Attorney Jennifer O’Hare and County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: Courthouse basement meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 2:01 p.m. with no action taken.

Alexis Pflugh moved to recess into executive session for ten minutes from 2:02 p.m. – 2:12 p.m. for the purpose of discussing former employees and legal issues, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(1) to discuss personnel matters of nonelected personnel and K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(2) for consultation with an attorney for the public body or agency which would be deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship with County Attorney O’Hare and County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: Courthouse basement meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 2:12 p.m. with no action taken.

The board approved publishing the 2019 Notice of Budget Hearing for August 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

The board requested that Clerk Harlow schedule a meeting with department heads for August 20.

The chairman adjourned the meeting at 2:14 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 20, 2018 in the basement meeting room of the courthouse.