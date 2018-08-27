Road Trip Ready: AAA Kansas Provides Tips and Guidance for Labor Day Weekend Travelers

Gas prices have been falling in the Sunflower State but could see slight uptick for holiday.

TOPEKA – Aug. 27, 2018 – Labor Day weekend is the symbolic end of summer and the last major holiday for a while, so many people take advantage of the three-day weekend to take a quick trip. AAA Kansas is providing an outlook on gas prices, popular Labor Day destinations, and recommendations for car maintenance and travel safety tips so travelers are prepared for an enjoyable holiday trip.

Hitting the Highways

Most people travel by highway for Labor Day weekend, and the cost of the road trip is on the minds of many motorists.

“Gas prices in Kansas have been on the decline over the past few weeks. Today (August 27), the statewide average is $2.62, which is down 3 cents from a week ago and 5 cents from a month ago,” said Jennifer Haugh, AAA Kansas spokeswoman. ”With Labor Day approaching, motorists could see a small swing towards higher gas prices, but we don’t anticipate any jump lasting past the holiday weekend.”

Last year’s Labor Day weekend saw gas prices spike, but that was due to Hurricane Harvey. As it battered Texas and the gulf coast, it shut down refineries and pipelines driving gas prices toward their highest point of 2017. Despite no expected hurricane activity this Labor Day weekend, gas prices will be at their highest point for the holiday since 2014.

“One year ago, the Kansas average was $2.21, but even though we’re now 41 cents higher, we’re still 22 cents below the current national average ($2.84), and Kansas now has the 11th cheapest gas in the nation,” AAA Kansas’ Haugh said. “Several states in our region – including Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas – are all among the nation’s top 10 in lowest gas prices, so if you’re traveling close to home this Labor Day, your wallet won’t be taking a big hit.”

Saving at the Pumps

With gas prices about 40-50 cents more than a year ago, that will make road trips a little more expensive this year. But AAA Kansas says there are things motorists can do to get better gas mileage and save money at the pumps during their Labor day trip:

Accelerate gradually. Avoid jackrabbit starts.

Stick to the speed limit

Make sure tires are properly inflated. Check the sticker inside the driver’s door or the vehicle owner’s manual for recommended tire air pressure.

Replace the vehicle’s air filter

Find daily gas price updates for every state in America and key metro areas using AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report at GasPrices.AAA.com or via the AAA mobile app.

Driving Destinations

According to AAA Kansas motorist advisors, some of Kansans’ most popular road trip destinations for Labor Day weekend are:

Branson, Missouri and the Ozarks

Estes Park, Denver, Colorado Springs and Boulder, Colorado

Larger cities in our region, including Kansas City, Wichita, Omaha, Oklahoma City and Tulsa because of their many interesting sights, activities and fun of all kinds.

“For those interested in an in-state adventure, there is so much to see all over Kansas,” AAA Kansas’ Haugh said. “You can visit one of the many lakes and reservoirs in the Sunflower State, drive one of the 12 scenic and historical byways around the state or visit some of the state’s world-class museums, among so many other wonderful and often hidden gems.”

Whether you like history, music and art, nature, casino gambling, shopping, or family adventure, there’s something for everyone in Kansas. Check out the Kansas Tourism site TravelKS.com for all kinds of ideas and suggested itineraries

Busy Highways

AAA Kansas reminds motorists to keep in mind that highways will be more congested during the holiday weekend, so to plan accordingly for extra traffic and observe several safety tips while on the road:

Obey posted speed limits, especially in construction zones.

Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Be extra vigilant and leave extra space for motorcycles.

Have everyone in your vehicle wear seat belts at all times.

Avoid distractions while driving. Do not text or use your cell phone while you’re behind the wheel. If needed, let a passenger respond to a message or look something up on your phone.

Never drink and drive

Is Your Vehicle Road Trip Ready?

Every holiday travel weekend, AAA Kansas roadside assistance rescues thousands of stranded motorists. To avoid that fate, AAA reminds travelers to make sure their vehicles are properly checked and maintained so they are ready for the road:

Get an oil change

Check the battery

Check the tires for wear and be sure to properly air them up – don’t forget the spare

Check other systems such as fluids, hoses and belts, and make sure all of your lights (headlights, tail lights and turn signals) operate properly

AAA Kansas also suggests carrying an emergency kit in case of breakdown. A good emergency kit should contain jumper cables, tools, flashlight, reflectors or flares, first aid kit, cell phone with charger, snacks and drinking water for all passengers, including pets.