Jewell County releases statement on deputy involved shooting

Two Jewell County Sheriff’s deputies were injured this morning just before 8 a.m. after a gunman entered the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office and opened fire.

One deputy was airlifted from the scene and is scheduled to undergo surgery at a hospital in Salina, KS. His condition is unknown at this time. The second deputy was treated for his injuries at an area hospital and is expected to be released later today.

The suspect was taken into custody after being stopped by the Kansas Highway Patrol on US-81 in Ottawa County. Authorities are waiting to notify relatives before releasing any names.

Jewell County Sheriff Don Jacobs said investigators are working to determine exactly what occurred. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol, as well as Osborne, Smith, Republic and Mitchell County officials were in Mankato assisting the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The Jewell County Courthouse will be closed for the remainder of the day and is expected to be open Wednesday.

 

