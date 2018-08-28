Smith County Commissioners – August 20, 2018

The Smith County Commissioners met in a regular session on August 20, 2018 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Art Befort and Tom James. Roger Allen was absent. Also present were Sharon Wolters, Clerk; and, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor.

James opened the meeting with prayer.

Commissioners approved the agenda for the August 20, 2018 meeting.

Commissioners revised, approved, and signed the August 13, 2018 minutes.

Commissioners approved Payroll #17 for $ 110,691.07.

Commissioners approved voucher #37795-37813 from the following accounts:

General 2198.39

Road 493.72

Health 472.59

Appraiser 159.85

Landfill 247.61

EMS 1427.06

Health Care Sale Tax 153.02

Diversion Funds 1500.00

TOTAL $ 6,652.24

A motion was made by Befort and seconded by James to convene in executive session from 8:40 a.m. till 8:45 am to discuss non-elected personnel. Also in the session were Sharon Wolters and Mitch Fritz. Regular session reconvened at 8:45 a.m. No action was taken.

Commissioners received a letter from Starr Jacobs concerning the wellness center.

Fritz discussed the following:

James discussed maintenance on C Road between 80 & 90 Roads. James asked Fritz to contact Billy Thayer about his damaged cattle panel. Befort discussed 145 Road between BB Lane and CC Road. Fritz indicated that the work completed at this location was not completed by the county. Befort reviewed 140 & DD Roads. Befort discussed drainage at this location. Befort discussed maintenance on DD & 110 Roads. Befort asked Fritz about maintenance on 265 & K Roads. Befort asked about N Road between 50 & 60 Roads. Fritz said it was on the office list to do maintenance at this location. Befort reviewed the work request for the old hospital parking lot. Commissioners discussed the time capsule and asked Fritz to dig the hole for the time capsule. Fritz agreed to arrange for the time capsule burial. Befort reported on the road work which needs to be completed at the new hospital south entrance and Kansas Ave. Befort reported that Penco has been appointed as the engineer for the project. Befort reported that it will be a cooperative effort between the City of Smith Center, the hospital board and the county. Befort discussed maintenance on 280 & K Roads. Greg Tucker joined the meeting. Tucker asked about 250 Road and Y Road maintenance. Fritz reported that 250 Road between Hwy. 181 and Hwy. 281 is next on the rocking project schedule. Befort estimated the project completion may not be until next year and that the commissioners have consider several options to accelerate completion of the larger rock projects. Befort said cost for hiring private truck hauling was prohibitive. Fritz indicated that he will attempt to patch this location. Tucker left the meeting. Fritz discussed AA Road between 90 & 100 Roads. Fritz reported that they will increase the size of the tube at this location. Befort and Fritz discussed the Horning rock pit. Fritz reviewed current operations at this location.

Laura Hageman, Patrick Eastes and Alex Snyder joined the meeting.

Laura Hageman discussed the following:

Hageman invited the commissioners to the LEPC meeting. Hageman reviewed her meeting schedule. Hageman reported that the IT audit that the commissioners authorized is set to be completed by Wilson Communications. Hageman reported that the reverse osmosis system at the wellness center has been checked and is working. Hageman discussed the ice maker at the wellness center. Befort said it will be addressed in the future. Hageman asked about fun run income. Wolters agreed to work with the treasurer’s office to create an income line for the wellness center. Hageman asked about purchases for the wellness center. Commissioners authorized Hageman to purchase items for the wellness center fun run. Commissioners also agreed to allow the winners to receive complementary memberships to the wellness center.

Dennis Pletcher joined the meeting. Hageman left the meeting.

Eastes reported on the following:

Eastes reported that the new billing software will be tested this week. Snyder reported that the live date is September 1, 2018. Befort discussed the trade in price for the old ambulance. Eastes reported that he has not finished contacting all communities about buying the used ambulance. Eastes also reported that he will have quotes that include and exclude the trade-in.

Eastes and Snyder left the meeting.

Pletcher asked commissioners to view 250 Road. Commissioners agreed to view the location and reported that the county plans to rock 250 Road; but, knows that the earliest that entire road can be rocked using the present equipment and man power will be the end of 2019. Commissioners indicated that they have instructed Fritz to do some patching on 250 Road. Pletcher left the meeting.

Commissioners discussed the KWORCC annual meeting. Commissioners approved Arthur Befort as the delegate for Smith County at the annual KWORCC members’ meeting and Roger Allen as 1st delegate.

Wolters discussed a request from the radio station for the unapproved minutes. Commissioners did not wish to provide those at this time. Wolters reported that she has contacted the county attorney and the attorney general’s office to see if they are open record but does not have an answer at this time.

As there was no further business the meeting was adjourned.