Two deputies shot in Jewell County, details inconsistent

The KBI is investigating an incident which started at the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office earlier this morning.

A suspect, identified as Jason Lee Whitson, walked into the Jewell Co. Law Enforcement Center and shot one deputy in the neck and another in the torso. It had been reported initially by regional news outlets that the deputies injuries were not considered life-threatening. However, an updated report to WIBW in Topeka from the KBI says the deputies are in critical condition.

According to the KBI, the Kansas Highway Patrol initially responded to the incident around 7:49 a.m. It is yet unclear what time the initial shooting took place. At 8:46 a.m., troopers spotted the vehicle the suspect was driving eastbound on Hwy. 24 near Glasco. The driver refused to stop, but troopers continued to follow him at speeds of about 70 mph.

At 9:09 a.m., Troopers say Whitson stopped near Minneapolis on Hwy. 81 where an adult female and several juvenile children exited the vehicle. Whitson then continued southbound on Hwy. 81.

At 9:11 a.m., KHP performed a tactical vehicle intervention, known as a PIT maneuver, on the van. The vehicle then spun off the road.

Troopers found Whitson in the van with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was in critical when taken to a Salina Hospital. There has been no official update on his condition after initial reports were that Whitson was deceased. It is unclear at this time what Whitson’s condition is, and we have no further updates on the condition of the Jewell County Deputies. The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office told KD-Country 94 News earlier this morning that they would have a media release made available later today.

We will bring you further information as we receive it.