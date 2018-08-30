Body of Cawker City man found south of Waconda Lake

KD County 94 and Z-96.3 News has learned that the body of Monte (Doc) Dockstader of Cawker City was found deceased in an area south of Waconda Lake earlier today.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) posted on their Facebook page at 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday asking for the public’s assistance, stating that they were requested “on 8/29/2018 to do a welfare check on Dockstader. Dockstader was last seen Monday August 27, 2018.”

We cannot confirm, at this time, whether or not a suspicion of foul play is involved. Dockstader was known to have a history of health issues, including severe seizures, for which he took daily medication.

We can confirm that the MCSD is working the case, and they are in the process of conducting interviews with people who may possess information related to the ongoing investigation.

We respect law enforcement’s need to conduct their investigation and these interviews in a timely fashion. We will forward you any information we receive from the MCSD as soon as it is made available to us.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the MCSD at 738-3523.

