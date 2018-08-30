Mankato to host K-State livestock management meeting Sept. 11

Moisture throughout North Central Kansas has been spotty at best so far in 2018. For beef producers, this makes the upcoming winter a critical time to manage resources that can either make or break their business model. On Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m., K-State Research & Extension will host a Feeder Calf and Stocker Management meeting to help producers protect their bottom line.

Barrett Simon of K-State Research and Extension tells us more about the event.

Speakers will include Dr. Tim Parks, beef veterinarian for Merck Animal Health on health protocol considerations.

Dr. Stephen Russell of the Downs-Smith Center Vet Clinic will also be on hand to discuss how to prevent and manage mycoplasma which impacts joint and foot health in cattle

Dr. Dale Blasi, K-State Extension beef specialist will speak as well on how to manage a “limit feeding” program to increase efficiency and performance in stocker cattle.

Dr. Blasi has improved feed efficiency by greater than 25 percent by feeding energy dense rations at the KSU Stocker Unit.

Simon continues to overview the event.

You are invited also to take an inside look at the new auction market in Mankato. There is no charge to attend the meeting, but please RSVP to any Post Rock Extension office or at www.postrock.ksu.edu which is necessary to provide an accurate meal count.

For more information, contact Barrett Simon at 785-378-3174 or [email protected].