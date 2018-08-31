Bowers elected president of Women’s Legislative Network Executive Board

State Senator Elaine Bowers of Concordia, representing the Kansas 36th District, has been elected as the President of the Executive Board of the Women’s Legislative Network which is a part of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

The Women’s Legislative Network is dedicated to promoting the participation, empowerment, and leadership of women legislators in the 50 states and U.S. territories.

Senator Bowers tells us more about the organization.

There are currently 1,875 women serving in state legislatures across the country. That constitutes 25 percent of the nation’s state legislative positions being filled by women. Kansas is slightly above the national average at 28.5 percent. Fifteen of the 40 Kansas State Senators are women with 32 women serving in the Kansas House out of 125.

Every female legislator, nationwide, is a member of the Network by-virtue of her service. The organization is governed by a bipartisan, regionally balanced board of 15 directors. Recently, the Network has been tackling issues such as women’s leadership, women in the workforce, workplace culture, STEM education, social media, civic education and agriculture.

Senator Bowers was elected on August 2nd at the Women’s Legislative Network annual business meeting during the NCSL Legislative Summit held in Los Angeles.

The Executive Board of the Women’s Legislative Network is made up of a president, president-elect, vice present, past president, eight regional members, two at-large members, and a representative from the National Order of Black Elected Legislative Women.

Senator Bowers speaks about her focus in serving in this capacity.

That was Kansas State Senator Elaine Bowers of Concordia.