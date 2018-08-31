Bowers elected president of Women’s Legislative Network Executive Board

By
Chad Hallack
-
Kansas 36th District Senator Elaine Bowers of Concordia

State Senator Elaine Bowers of Concordia, representing the Kansas 36th District, has been elected as the President of the Executive Board of the Women’s Legislative Network which is a part of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

The Women’s Legislative Network is dedicated to promoting the participation, empowerment, and leadership of women legislators in the 50 states and U.S. territories.

Senator Bowers tells us more about the organization.

There are currently 1,875 women serving in state legislatures across the country. That constitutes 25 percent of the nation’s state legislative positions being filled by women. Kansas is slightly above the national average at 28.5 percent. Fifteen of the 40 Kansas State Senators are women with 32 women serving in the Kansas House out of 125.

Every female legislator, nationwide, is a member of the Network by-virtue of her service. The organization is governed by a bipartisan, regionally balanced board of 15 directors. Recently, the Network has been tackling issues such as women’s leadership, women in the workforce, workplace culture, STEM education, social media, civic education and agriculture.

Senator Bowers was elected on August 2nd at the Women’s Legislative Network annual business meeting during the NCSL Legislative Summit held in Los Angeles.

The Executive Board of the Women’s Legislative Network is made up of a president, president-elect, vice present, past president, eight regional members, two at-large members, and a representative from the National Order of Black Elected Legislative Women.

Senator Bowers speaks about her focus in serving in this capacity.

That was Kansas State Senator Elaine Bowers of Concordia.

Previous articleGirlfriend of Jewell County shooter Jason Whitson speaks out
Next articleNorton City Council Agenda For September 5, 2018
Chad Hallack
http://www.kdcountry94.com
Now in his fourth year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is a single-father of an eight year old daughter and enjoys spending his free time with her. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Glen Elder with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR