Girlfriend of Jewell County shooter Jason Whitson speaks out

We bring you a follow-up story on the shooting of two Jewell County Deputies from the aftermath of the shooting as Jason Whitson drove through Cloud and Ottawa Counties being pursued by numerous law enforcement officers. Whitson’s girlfriend Sabrina Tracy, in an interview with KAKE News Wichita, gives her account of being with Whitson’s five children in the van he was driving.

Tracy says after the shooting at the sheriff’s office, Whitson got back into the van, put the gun in his lap and drove away. Eventually, police spotted the van near Glasco and followed him. During the pursuit, Whitson stopped somewhere south of Minneapolis and let Tracy and the kids out on the side of the road. He had been in communication with law enforcement and the following Kansas Highway Patrol communication was picked up by scanner at the time Tracy and the children were let out of the van.

Tracy describes the ride with Whitson during the pursuit.

While she says the motive is still unclear, she knows Whitson had been complaining about a chemical smell in his house. She claims it had been making both he and his children sick.

She says he felt like no one believed him especially after he had the gas company and law enforcement officers at his house to check it out.

Aside from hearing the gunshots, Tracy said Whitson did not tell her he had shot at anyone. She claims the chemicals in his house made him delusional, and after the shooting he did not know what he had done.