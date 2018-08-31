Norton City Council Agenda For September 5, 2018

A G E N D A
September 5, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.
Roll Call
Flag Salute / Invocation
Approve August 15, 2018 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
Craig Knapp – $ 13,000 – Construct garage at 1113 N. 2nd Ave.
Barb Goeken – $ 9,000 – Re-roofing at 815 N. First St.
Rick Schwab – $ 14,000 – Construct garage at 807 N. Jones
Almena St. Bank – $ 3,000 – Re-roof at 811 N. Wabash
Visitors:
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller –
Karen Griffiths –
Gerry Cullumber –
James Moreau – Update on Valley Vista Street Improvement project
– Update on Washington Street project
Dennis Gilhousen –
Mark Dewees –
Chriss McDiffett –
Gary Lacy –
Ron Briery –
Darla Ellis – Discuss application received for water services outside the city limits
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #17
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
September 3
Labor Day Holiday
Office Closed
September 5
City Council Meeting
5:30 p.m.
September 17
Planning Commission Hearing
5:30 p.m.
September 19
City Council Meeting
5:30 p.m.
COMMITTEE
Finance
Utility
Personnel
Public Safety
Parks
Public Works
Chairman:
Gary Lacy
Dennis Gilhousen
Mark Dewees
Ron Briery
Jerry Jones
Chriss McDiffett
Vice Chair:
Chriss McDiffett
Gary Lacy
Jerry Jones
Mark Dewees
Ron Briery
Dennis Gilhousen
Member
Dennis Gilhousen
Chriss McDiffett
Ron Briery
Jerry Jones
Mark Dewees
Gary Lacy