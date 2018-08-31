Norton City Council Agenda For September 5, 2018

A G E N D A

September 5, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.

Roll Call

Flag Salute / Invocation

Approve August 15, 2018 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Craig Knapp – $ 13,000 – Construct garage at 1113 N. 2nd Ave.

Barb Goeken – $ 9,000 – Re-roofing at 815 N. First St.

Rick Schwab – $ 14,000 – Construct garage at 807 N. Jones

Almena St. Bank – $ 3,000 – Re-roof at 811 N. Wabash

Visitors :

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller –

Karen Griffiths –

Gerry Cullumber –

James Moreau – Update on Valley Vista Street Improvement project

– Update on Washington Street project

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen –

Mark Dewees –

Chriss McDiffett –

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis – Discuss application received for water services outside the city limits

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #17

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

September 3 Labor Day Holiday Office Closed September 5 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. September 17 Planning Commission Hearing 5:30 p.m. September 19 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m.