Norton City Council Agenda For September 5, 2018

By
KQNK AM & FM News Team
-
KQNK News

A G E N D A

September 5, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call

Flag Salute / Invocation

Approve August 15, 2018 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Craig Knapp – $ 13,000 – Construct garage at 1113 N. 2nd Ave.

Barb Goeken – $ 9,000 – Re-roofing at 815 N. First St.

Rick Schwab – $ 14,000 – Construct garage at 807 N. Jones

Almena St. Bank – $ 3,000 – Re-roof at 811 N. Wabash

Visitors:

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS:

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller

Karen Griffiths –

Gerry Cullumber –

James Moreau – Update on Valley Vista Street Improvement project

– Update on Washington Street project

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen –

Mark Dewees –

Chriss McDiffett –

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis – Discuss application received for water services outside the city limits

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #17

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

September 3

Labor Day Holiday

Office Closed

September 5

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

September 17

Planning Commission Hearing

5:30 p.m.

September 19

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

COMMITTEE

Finance

Utility

Personnel

Public Safety

Parks

Public Works

Chairman:

Gary Lacy

Dennis Gilhousen

Mark Dewees

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Chriss McDiffett

Vice Chair:

Chriss McDiffett

Gary Lacy

Jerry Jones

Mark Dewees

Ron Briery

Dennis Gilhousen

Member

Dennis Gilhousen

Chriss McDiffett

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Mark Dewees

Gary Lacy

