Osborne to host Kansas Outdoor Youth Fair September 8

If you think shooting, trapping, fishing, canoeing, whittling and just about anything else you can do outdoors sounds like fun, make plans to visit Osborne on September 8. Youth age 17 and younger are invited for a day of fun and outdoor learning. The annual event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. with lunch provided. Preregistration is not required, but participants must be registered by 11 a.m. on the day of the event to be eligible for prizes and lunch.

Youth will enjoy learning a variety of outdoor skills including archery, rifle, pistol, muzzle loader and air rifle marksmanship; shotgun wing-shooting; trapping; fishing; biking; fly fishing; bow-fishing; canoeing; whittling; basket weaving and more. Other activities include dog training demonstrations, wild game tasting, a tomahawk throw and mountain man encampment.

The event will take place at the west end of Osborne’s Main Street near the Shady Bend Golf Course. Youth 14 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. A variety of prizes will be given away, including lifetime licenses, and hunting and fishing trips. Bonus prizes can be won by catching tagged fish from the ponds.

The event is sponsored by the Osborne County Chapter of Pheasants Forever; Osborne Gun Club; Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism; Nex-Tech; and the Keith Hahn Memorial.

For more information, contact Cleo Hahn, 785-346-4541; John Cockerham, 785-346-6527; or Chris Lecuyer, 785-218-7818.

 

