Alzheimer Care Program Scheduled For September 11th

Are you a caregiver for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or would you like to learn more? Plan to attend the upcoming program, “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia But Never Asked.” It will be presented on Tuesday, September 11th in Belleville at the Library Meeting Room (1327 19th Street) from 1:30-3:00 p.m. and will be repeated in Washington at the FNB Washington Meeting Room (101 C Street) from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Cindy Miller, a Dementia Care Specialist with the Alzheimer’s Association from Topeka, will share helpful information for those people living with a loved one with the disease or wanting to know more about Alzheimer’s and dementia. Miller provides support to individuals with the disease, family members, friends, and caregivers. The program is sponsored by K-State Research & Extension River Valley District. Please pre-register for the meeting by calling the Belleville Extension Office at 785-527-5084 or the Washington Extension Office at 785-325-2121. Invite a friend or family member to come with you to the meeting.