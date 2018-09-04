Governor Declares State of Disaster Emergency Due To Flooding

Gov. Jeff Colyer MD has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration for five Kansas counties affected by flooding over the weekend. Named in the declaration are Jewell, Kingman, Marshall, Pratt, and Riley Counties.

Damages in these counties included washed out roads, bridges, culverts and flooding to some businesses and residential properties.

“Here in Kansas we make it a priority to take care of our neighbors,” said Colyer. “Those impacted by the recent flooding have our full support and we will continue to do whatever is needed to help during this time of emergency.”

The state declaration may be amended to include any additional counties that declare due to flooding as damage assessments are conducted. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.