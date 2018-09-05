Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/4/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Robert S. Connell and Lynn Feldhausen members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Robert S. Connell. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director William Schwindamann Jr. met with the Board. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve signing Resolution #18-09-2-1 Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas due to the flood damage from the heavy rains this past weekend. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

The following bridges are closed due to the heavy rain and flooding this weekend.

• Blue Rapids Township structure 1 mile east of Hwy. 77 on Tumbleweed Road between Sections 10 and 15

• Elm Creek Township structure on 11th Terrace in Section 26

• Elm Creek Township structure on East River Road in Section 17

• Marysville Township structure on 8th Road in Sections 18 and 17

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:25 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Register of Deeds Martha Roesch present. Unanimous. Register of Deeds Martha Roesch recommended hiring Debra Volesky-Slupianek as the part-time no benefits Clerk in the Register of Deeds office at $15.34 an hour effective September 3, 2018. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve hiring Debra Volesky-Slupianek as the part-time no benefits Clerk in the Register of Deeds office at $15.34 an hour effective September 3, 2018. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Ray Allen Manufacturing, Colorado Springs, CO

for RS65-L Ultra Training Suit for the Sheriff K-9

$1,606.48-Special County Attorney fund-P.O. # 5728

911 Custom, Overland Park, KS

for 4 survival armor front opening vests and 2 paladin Level II vests

$3,438.00-General (Sheriff’s) fund-P.O. # 5622

Central Mechanical, Manhattan, KS

for replacing sewage ejector pump, garage door outlet, and cleared condensation line

$6,379.82-General (Sheriff’s) fund-P.O. # 5722

US Cellular, St. Louis, MO

for tower rental

$1,200.00-911 Local fund-P.O. # 5627

Nordhus Motor Co., Marysville, KS

for repairs to the 2015 Chevy Tahoe (rear evaporator core leaking)

$684.68-General (Sheriff’s) fund-P.O. # 5723

Bruce’s Body Shop, Marysville, KS

for repairs to the 2016 Dodge Charger

$1,981.80-Sheriff Reserve fund-P.O. # 5562

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Home Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Unanimous.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve going into executive session for ten minutes at 9:44 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave present. Unanimous. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to extend executive session for five minutes at 9:54 a.m. for the same reasons with the same persons present. Unanimous. Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave recommended hiring Jamie Guerrero, Marysville as a Corrections Officer, Probation at $15.86 an hour effective September 20, 2018. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the hiring of Jamie Guerrero, Marysville as a Corrections Officer, Probation at $15.86 an hour effective September 20, 2018. Unanimous.

Home City Sewer Treasurer Linda Weber met with the Board to discuss a tank installation and storage lease between Home Sewer District No. 1 and Helena Agri-Enterprises, lnc., Home, KS. They are asking to lease 8,413 square feet of the west boundary of the Home City Sewer No. 1 lagoon area to place an anhydrous tank. The term of the lease is 99 years at $1.00 a year.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board to give them monthly update on the Marshall County Health Department.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Pfizer, Boston, MA

for private vaccine

$18,004.80-Health fund-P.O. # 5678

Glaxo Smith Kline, Atlanta, GA

for private vaccine

$5,421.50-Health fund-P.O. # 5676

Merck, Carols Stream, IL

for private vaccine

$15,163.43-Health fund-P.O. # 5677

Glaxo Smith Kline, Atlanta, GA

for private vaccine

$6,930.00-Health fund-P.O. # 5679

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes discussed the fact that five interior doors do not close properly.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to adjourn at 10:52 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, September 10, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.