K-State Police Advise Manhattan Campus of Suspect

Manhattan — The K-State Police Department received a report of lewd and lascivious conduct on Wednesday, Sept. 5, from the D-1 parking lot on the west side of the Manhattan campus. Riley County Police received two reports of sexual battery on Thursday, Sept. 6, near campus in the 1100 block of Vattier Street.

The suspect for all reports is a dark-skinned male in an older white GMC sports utility vehicle with a Mississippi license plate.

The K-State Police Department asks that any witnesses to these crimes call the department at 785-532-6412. Tips may also be sent to the silent witness website or through the Live Safe app. The Riley County Police Department can be reached at 785-537-2112.

K-State Police encourage students, faculty and staff to be aware of surroundings and use available resources such as Wildcat Walk and the LiveSafe app. Please help keep our community safe by reporting any similar behavior immediately.