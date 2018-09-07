Free replacement of licenses and certificates available to flood victims

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is providing assistance to Sept. 3 flood victims and their immediate family members who may need to replace birth and marriage certificates damaged or destroyed by this event.

Fees will be waived for residents of Jewell, Kingman, Marshall, Pratt and Riley counties who qualify as flood victims. This service will be offered through Oct. 5.

KDHE Secretary Jeff Andersen said that picking up the pieces after a natural disaster can be a challenge, and they hope by offering this service for free, they can assist residents with their recovery efforts.

Individuals may mail applications to the KDHE Office of Vital Statistics, or they can visit the KDHE Office of Vital Statistics in Topeka to qualify for their fee to be waived.

Birth Certificate applications may be found at: http://www.kdheks.gov/vital/birth.html

Marriage Certificate applications may be found at: http://www.kdheks.gov/vital/marriage.html

For additional questions, please call Vital Statistics at 785-296-1400, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or visit www.kdheks.gov/vital.

Residents of theses flood stricken counties can also get free replacement car titles and drivers licenses if those documents were lost or damaged in recent flooding, according to the Kansas Division of Vehicles director David Harper.

Applications for replacement titles and replacement registration receipts can be made at the county treasurer’s offices in each of the five counties.

Free replacements will be available for 30 days.

Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D., issued a state of disaster emergency for those five counties affected by weekend flooding.

More information about titles, registrations, and credentials can be found here.

For information about Real ID, please visit here.