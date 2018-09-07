Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/4/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

September 4, 2018 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• the guys spread rock last week on some bad spots along county roads.

• they got the trash truck started late last week and hope to get it finished up this week.

• he has been speaking to someone who could serve as a liaison between the windfarm company and the county during construction of any windfarm in Nemaha County. This gentleman will speak with Commissioners at next week’s meeting.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the end of August. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the warrants and pay vouchers for August 2018 as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they are currently holding eight inmates in the jail.

• they booked nine individuals into the jail this past week.

• they had water issues again at the new jail this past weekend. Rich stated that he will follow up with AHRS Construction again about this issue.

• he is still interviewing for the two open correction officer positions in the Sheriff’s Office at this time.

Debbie Duncan with Doves, Inc. came before the board to speak to Commissioners about the Doves organization beginning to also help victims of human trafficking in Northeast Kansas. Ms. Duncan requested any amount of further funding that the county would consider giving at this time. Commissioners made no decision on the funding request at this time.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans and Administrative Assistant Marie Weaver came before the board to let Commissioners know that their department was recently awarded a $15,000 Step Foundation Grant to be used toward the cost of the kitchen equipment for the new facility. Diane and Marie also spoke to Commissioners about the increasing number of Transportation trips that their department has been providing recently. Diane requested that she be able to pay her current drivers $1.00 more per hour for doing an after-hours medical trip.

She also requested making Regis Feldkamp a full-time employee instead of a part-time employee in the Transportation Department. She also requested hiring an additional part-time driver for the Transportation Department. Following discussion, Commissioners agreed to make Regis Feldkamp a full-time employee effective August 21st.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners spoke to Brad about documents received from Marshall County and Pratt County concerning the construction of windfarms in their counties.

The board reviewed an updated draft of the Nemaha County 2019 budget suggesting changes to be made to the document at this time. Following discussion, Tim Burdiek moved to approve the Nemaha County 2019 budget for publication at a total mill levy of 43.095 mills. The budget hearing will be held on Monday, September 24, 2018 at 10:00 am. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

The board reviewed the minutes from the August 27, 2018 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Chairman Dennis Henry signed a contract with Edelmans, Inc. for materials for the Bern Fire District #4 CDBG grant project as presented.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 2:30 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 9:00 am.