Downs City Council – September 4, 2018

Regular meeting of the mayor and council was held September 4, 2018, 5:00 p.m. at city hall. Mayor Justin Towery presided. Council members present: Evan Joy, Devin Renken. Tonya Kuhn, John Bisnette. Council member Jane VanDonge was absent. Others present: Bruce Berkley, Terry Gradig, Vickie Oviatt, Doug Goetz, Ron Duran, Jodie Case, and Judy Goheen.

Mayor Towery called the meeting to order and led in the flag salute.

Devin moved, seconded by Evan, to approve the regular meeting minutes of August 20, 2018. Carried.

Bruce reviewed special use permit regulations with new applicant, Jodie Case. Following review, Tonya moved to approve special use permit #18-40. Devin seconded. Carried.

Bruce reported that he is researching information concerning the ownership of property for the road extension.

Ron Duran reported on animal control activity for August.

Jeff Shelton, Code Enforcement, reported that the city crew had mowed one property, and a vehicle has been removed from a property.

Terry reported that ten blocks have been sealed. Another load of oil is needed. Tonya moved, seconded by Evan, to purchase up to $15,000.00 worth of oil to seal streets, from Special Highway fund. Carried.

Terry reported that the water tower was struck by lightning over the week-end. It knocked out the telemetry. Henry Pierce of Pierce Electronics has ordered parts. Insurance agent has been notified.

Terry reported that notice was received from KDOT congratulating the city on approval of the K-181 pavement restoration project from Osborne to Delay. Doug Goetz congratulated the city and noted that the mayor would be receiving a call from Don Hueske, Project Manager, to set up a meeting. The earliest that the project can be let is July, 2020 and the latest is June, 2021.

John Bisnette entered.

City Clerk presented the pool manager’s report for the 2018 season. The fire department has located a replacement engine. They purchased the 1998 Pumper at a price of $18,177.50 and are currently working on arrangements to have the unit picked up from Cottage Grove, OR.

Doug Goetz, Wilson & Co., reported on correspondence from the Bureau of Water regarding the Waste Stream Analysis for the proposed water treatment plant project. No new lagoons or lift station will be required and the city can continue to send waste water to the current discharging lagoon facility south of town.

Doug presented the Engineering Agreement, with Wilson & Co. for design and bidding of the nitrate plant, for approval. Tonya moved to approve the mayor to sign the Professional Engineering Agreement with Wilson & Co. for the nitrate treatment plant. John seconded the motion. Carried.

Doug recommended the council do some sight visits to treatment plants in the area similar in size. He mentioned Argonia, Norwich, or Conway Springs.

Water rates were reviewed and discussed. Doug noted the state average which is required for grant purposes. Bruce had drafted the ordinance and it was assigned #990. John moved to pass Ordinance #990 with minimum usage at $28.00. Tonya seconded the motion. Carried. The rate change will be effective beginning December 31, 2018.

Mayor Towery noted the request from Downs Care & Rehab, asking to keep 4-5 chickens for the benefit and enjoyment of the residents. Council agreed not to make any exceptions to the code and the request was denied.

Evan moved to approve the mayor to sign the Remus septic agreement. Devin seconded. Carried. Terry will proceed with installation.

Tonya moved, seconded by Evan, to donate to Solomon Valley Transportation $300.00, the same as last year. Carried.

Vouchers and payrolls were reviewed and signed. Devin moved, seconded by John, to approve vouchers and payroll as presented. Carried.

At 6:43 p.m., John moved to adjourn. Devin seconded. Carried. Meeting adjourned.