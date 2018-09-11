Collision Claims Vermillion Woman; Disables Husband Near Halstead

A fatality accident early Saturday morning near Halstead claimed the life of 73-year-old Darlene Turnbull of Vermillion, and injuring her husband, 77-year-old Max Turnbull Jr.

He was driving and apparently crossed the centerline. An approaching semi served into the opposite lane hoping to avoid collision, but Turnbull corrected lanes as the two then met head on. The accident was reported Saturday at 6:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 50 in Harvey County, north of Halstead, as the couple was reportedly heading for the state fair in Hutchinson.

Max Turnbull Jr. was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with disabling injuries. The semi driver from California and his passenger were not injured.