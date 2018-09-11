Drug Arrests; Sexual Assault Amount Gage County Law Enforcement Activity

Search of a residence in Liberty early Thursday morning resulted in six arrests on drug and miscellaneous charges, related to an ongoing investigation by authorities. Charges of drug possession and distribution, possession of paraphernalia and drug money, child neglect, and maintaining a drug house will be brought against Wayne Forke Sr. and Wayne Forke Jr., Cindy and Kristy Forke, and Nathaniel Workman. Another man, William Stephens Jr. was arrested on charges related to a burglary in southern Gage county a year ago in August, as well as possessing drugs without prescription, and paraphernalia. A home and mobile home on the property were involved, and a minor child at the home was taken into protective custody, with unsanitary conditions noted at the residence.

A 33-year-old Wymore man, Brenton Degunia was arrested Thursday evening on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Evidence was obtained following a search warrant executed at a Wymore residence, that was related to an incident Wednesday evening involving sexual assault with an eleven-year-old. She had been taken to Beatrice Community Hospital emergency room by her mother, who had recently learned of repeated sexual assaults by the man over the past several years.

Michael Hockman, age 35, was sentenced last week in Gage County District Court to three years intensive supervised probation, after prosecutors sought incarceration following his arrest on charges prompted by a domestic assault at a Barneston residence last summer. The victim, who was assaulted and locked in a closet by Hockman had one of her children escape to a neighbor’s house to report the incident. He was later spotted, and taken into custody at a Blue Springs residence. A past criminal record of some twenty misdemeanors, three felonies, and nine infractions were cited. The man has battled drug and alcohol addiction, and has completed inpatient treatment, is working and living at a halfway house.