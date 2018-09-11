Kansas Rocks The Oregon Trail Is A Go!

Nearly two years ago, Ken and Zita Duensing, Blue Rapids, approached the board of directors for the Marshall County Arts Cooperative about bringing the band, Kansas, to perform at Alcove Spring Historic Park. Many meetings later, the former garage-band from Topeka will perform at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 22, on the site where wagon swales from the Oregon Trail remain.

Tickets are available and may be purchased on-line at mcactickets.com.

Even though the Pit-Experience tickets are sold out, there are seats in the Mid-Park and General Admission sections.

“Honestly, there aren’t any bad seats in this natural amphitheater,” said Brian Cook, one of the organizers of the event. “This beautiful location will give new meaning to these classic, iconic songs.”

Rains swept through Marshall County last week and caused damage to some of the bridges at Alcove Spring Historic Park.

“It’s important to note these bridges don’t impact the concert,” said Ken Duensing. “We are working closely with the emergency management teams, the police departments, fire departments, sheriff’s department to make sure people will be able to arrive safely to the concert. This is a team effort, and the concert is a go.”

Updated information will be available on the concert’s website and on Visit Marysville’s Facebook page.

People may also call 785-61-6050 or send an e-mail to [email protected].